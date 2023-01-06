AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Changes & Reiterates 2022 Revenue Guidance

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., (“AirSculpt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AIRS) an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, announced today that AirSculpt Founder and current Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Aaron Rollins, will become Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Dr. Rollins will be primarily focused on leading the Company’s overall vision and providing strategic guidance.



In addition, the Company announced today that Todd Magazine has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Magazine will work closely with Dr. Rollins to develop and execute the company’s growth strategy. He will assume CEO responsibilities at the end of January.

"I am thrilled to announce the addition of Todd to our team," said Dr. Rollins. "He is a seasoned strategic leader and brings a wealth of experience to guide our team in scaling our business both domestically and internationally. Our complementary skillsets bring a new level of excellence to the company."

"I am very excited about working with Dr. Rollins and the team to build upon an already strong foundation of success," said Mr. Magazine. "There is a tremendous opportunity to increase growth by leveraging AirSculpt's proprietary technology and premium experience, as well as by building awareness of the brand. I have no doubt AirSculpt will be the market leader in body contouring very soon."



Mr. Magazine brings to AirSculpt more than 30 years of experience in retail operations and brand-building. For the past 10 years, he has been the CEO of Blink Fitness, a subsidiary of Equinox, where he led the company of over 1,500 employees from four locations to over 100 and increased membership 25x. Prior to that, he was North American President of Pfizer's OTC business, held president's roles for Gatorade and Quaker Oats at PepsiCo, and led various marketing teams at Procter & Gamble. Mr. Magazine received a BA from The University of Michigan and his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

The Company also reiterated its full-year 2022 revenue guidance of $168-$170 million.

About AirSculpt

AirSculpt (NASDAQ: AIRS) is an experienced, fast-growing international provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, we provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt® method that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure, producing dramatic results. It is our mission to generate the best results for our patients.

