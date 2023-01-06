Global Self-Healing Materials, Polymers and Coatings Market Report 2022-2033 with Profiles of A2O Advanced Materials, ASM, Basilisk CompPair Technologies, Helicoid Industries, Tandem Repeat

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Self-Healing Materials, Polymers and Coatings to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Self-Healing Materials, Polymers and Coatings provides a comprehensive review of this technology area, players, and market.

The need for sustainable manufacturing solutions is driving the growing market interest in self-healing materials, polymers and coatings. The use of self-healing materials, polymers and coatings can prolong the life of industrial materials, reducing plastic usage and negating the need to maintain and replace infrastructure.

Self-healing materials and coatings can heal or repair themselves automatically and autonomously from damage (e.g. mechanical or corrosion) without any external intervention. This process leads to the (partial) restoration of the original properties of these materials, in particular the mechanical properties.

Inspired by natural biological systems, continuous efforts are being made to mimic natural materials and integrate self-healing capabilities into coatings, polymers and polymer composites.

Main types of self-healing systems are intrinsic and extrinsic. Intrinsic self-healing is chemically driven by noncovalent bonds or reversible chemical bonds. In extrinsic systems microcapsules or vascular networks release healing agents to damaged locations or wounds.

Report contents include:

Global revenues for self-healing materials, polymers and coatings-historical and forecast to 2033.

Analysis of self-healing materials, polymers and coatings, by type.

Commercialised products.

Technology roadmap.

Patent analysis.

Analysis of self-healing materials, polymers and coatings, by market.

Profiles of 35 companies, including in-depth information on products and target markets.

Companies profiled include

A2O Advanced Materials Inc

ASM, Inc

Basilisk

CompPair Technologies Ltd

Helicoid Industries

Tandem Repeat

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market opportunity for self-healing materials and coatings

1.1 Commercialising self-healing products

1.1.1 Construction materials

1.1.2 Self-healing paint protection film

1.1.3 PVC cutting mats

1.2 Global market revenues, historical and forecast to 2033

1.3.1 By market

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Report scope

2.2 Market opportunity analysis

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 Self-healing mechanism and categorization

3.1.1 Extrinsic self-healing

3.1.2 Capsule-based

3.1.3 Vascular self-healing

3.1.4 Intrinsic self-healing

3.1.5 Healing volume

3.2 Types of self-healing materials, polymers and coatings

3.2.1 Self-healing coatings

3.2.2 Anti-corrosion

3.2.3 Scratch repair

3.2.4 Self-healing polymers

3.2.4.1 Thermally reversible reactions

3.2.4.2 Photoreversible reactions

3.2.4.3 Molecular interdiffusion

3.2.4.4 Reversible bond formation

3.2.5 Self-healing metals

3.2.6 Self-healing fiber-reinforced polymer composites

3.2.7 Metal matrix composites

3.2.8 Self-Healing and Morphing Composites

3.2.9 Self-healing ceramics and ceramic composites

3.2.10 Self-healing nanomaterials

3.2.11 Self-healing biomaterials

3.2.12 3d printing of self-healing materials

3.2.13 Factors affecting self-healing

4 SELF-HEALING MATERIALS, POLYMERS AND COATINGS ANALYSIS

4.1 Polyurethane clear coats

4.1.1 Properties

4.1.2 Markets

4.2 Micro-/nanocapsules

4.3 Microvascular networks

4.4 Reversible polymers

4.5 Click polymerization

4.6 Self-healing hydrogels

4.6.1 Self-healing mechanisms

4.6.1.1 Hydrogen Bonding

4.6.1.2 Ionic Bonds

4.6.1.3 Host-Guest Interactions

4.6.1.4 Hydrophobic Bonds

4.6.1.5 Imine Bonds

4.6.1.6 Arylhydrazone bonds

4.6.1.7 Diels-Alder Reaction

4.6.2 Types and materials

4.6.2.1 Natural Polymers

4.6.2.2 Synthetic polymers

4.6.2.3 Polyampholyte self-healing hydrogels

4.6.2.4 Peptides

4.6.2.5 Mussel-inspired proteins

4.6.2.6 Bacterial cellulose

4.6.2.7 Conductive polymers

4.6.2.8 Zwitterionic polymers

4.6.2.9 Nanomaterial self-healing hydrogels

4.6.3 Markets and applications

4.7 Carbon nanotubes

4.8 Graphene and other 2D materials

4.9 Shape memory-assisted self-healing

4.10 Self-healing proteins

4.11 Piezoelectric crystals

5 PATENT ANALYSIS

6 TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL (TRL)

7 MARKETS FOR SELF-HEALING MATERIALS, POLYMERS AND COATINGS

7.1 Aerospace

7.1.1 Market drivers

7.1.2 Applications

7.1.2.1 Self-healing composites

7.1.2.2 Self-healing thermal interface materials

7.1.3 Commercial activity

7.1.4 Market opportunity

7.1.5 Revenues

7.2 Automotive

7.2.1 Market drivers

7.2.2 Applications

7.2.2.1 Self-healing glass

7.2.2.2 Self-healing coatings for scratch repair

7.2.2.3 Self-healing composites

7.2.2.4 Self-healing tires

7.2.3 Commercial activity

7.2.4 Market opportunity

7.2.5 Revenues

7.3 Electronics

7.3.1 Market drivers

7.3.2 Applications

7.3.2.1 Colorless polyimides (CPIs)

7.3.2.2 Self-healing consumer electronic device coatings

7.3.2.3 Flexile insulators

7.3.2.4 Self-healing flexible and stretchable wearables

7.3.2.5 Self-healing soft robotics

7.3.3 Commercial activity

7.3.4 Market opportunity

7.3.5 Revenues

7.4 Energy

7.4.1 Applications

7.4.1.1 Self-healing materials for Lithium batteries

7.4.1.2 Self-healing flexible batteries

7.4.1.3 Fuel cells

7.4.1.4 Gas turbine coatings

7.4.1.5 Wind energy

7.4.1.6 Solar panels

7.4.2 Commercial activity

7.4.3 Market opportunity

7.4.4 Revenues

7.5 Elastomers

7.5.1 Market drivers

7.5.2 Applications

7.5.2.1 Self-healing elastomers

7.5.3 Commercial activity

7.5.4 Market opportunity

7.5.5 Revenues

7.6 Construction

7.6.1 Market drivers

7.6.2 Applications

7.6.2.1 Self-healing concrete

7.6.2.2 Fibre concrete

7.6.2.3 Self-healing road surfaces and asphalt

7.6.2.4 Self-Healing structural ceramics

7.6.3 Commercial activity

7.6.4 Market opportunity

7.6.5 Revenues

7.7 Paint and coatings

7.7.1 Market drivers

7.7.2 Applications

7.7.2.1 Self-healing anti-corrosion and anti-fouling surfaces

7.7.2.2 Self-healing polymer film and paint

7.7.3 Commercial activity

7.7.4 Market opportunity

7.7.5 Revenues

7.8 Healthcare

7.8.1 Market drivers

7.8.2 Applications

7.8.2.1 Self-healing hydrogels

7.8.2.2 Self-healing dental composites

7.8.2.3 Self-healing orthopaedic implants

7.8.2.4 Self-healing electronic skin

7.8.2.5 Strain biosensors

7.8.3 Commercial activity

7.8.4 Market opportunity

7.8.5 Revenues

7.9 Other markets

7.9.1 Filtration

7.9.2 Textiles

7.9.3 Military

7.9.4 Oil and gas

7.9.5 Marine

8 COMPANY PROFILES 132 (35 company profiles)

9 REFERENCES

