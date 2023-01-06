New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ASEAN Rabies Veterinary Vaccines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Country And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377950/?utm_source=GNW



The ASEAN rabies veterinary vaccines market size is expected to reach USD 41.01 million by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.82% from 2023 to 2030. The market is primarily driven by growing rabies vaccination coverage among dogs in ASEAN countries, rising awareness regarding zoonotic diseases, and increasing government initiatives to eradicate animal and human rabies by the end of 2030.



Appropriate management of the disease in domestic dog populations is essential for the prevention of rabies in humans.The majority of documented rabies cases in both animals and humans of ASEAN countries are caused by dogs.



To effectively prevent and control both animal and human rabies, it is vital to raise public awareness regarding the disease while also encouraging responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.Technical and socio-cultural frameworks should both be taken into consideration in a rabies control program.



Technical aspects consist of dog population management, vaccination programs, adequate diagnostic capability, disease surveillance programs, and animal movement control. The socio-cultural factors include educating the public and advocating ethical pet ownership and animal welfare.



A framework for collaboration between the FAO, OIE, WHO, and the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC) called "United Against Rabies" has been established for achieving "Zero human rabies deaths by 2030." Along with continuing to urge for stronger actions and involvement in the "United Against Rabies" initiative, ASEAN member states will continue to collaborate with the other partners to prevent human deaths caused by dog-mediated rabies. Several ASEAN member states are facing challenges in achieving the goal set by The ASEAN Rabies Elimination Strategy (ARES) to eradicate rabies. In most ASEAN countries, rabies is still widespread among dogs and rabid dog bites are responsible for almost all human instances of the disease in the region. Vaccination in dogs is considered to be the most affordable method of preventing human rabies.



In ASEAN countries, rabies is a serious public health concern.It has significant adverse effects on human health, the economy, and animal welfare.



The primary reservoir and transmitter of rabies in the region are domestic dogs.Lack of funding, a lack of political commitment to rabies control initiatives, a lack of agreement on a strategy, weak intersectoral coordination, insensitive surveillance systems, an inadequate management structure, limited access to modern rabies vaccines, supply issues, a lack of public awareness and cooperation, myths, and religious concerns are all key challenges to rabies control programs.



Most ASEAN nations have an endemic canine rabies issue. However, widespread immunization can reduce disease in dog population. The majority of policy and decision-making is done at the national level, therefore developing, and implementing rabies management policies can benefit from a thorough understanding of the costs associated with preventative and control measures with adequate vaccine su

pply.



ASEAN Rabies Veterinary Vaccines Market Report Highlights

• The companion animals segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the large disease prevalence and risk rate among dogs, coupled with the rising dog vaccination program initiatives

• Thailand is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the vaccination and surveillance strategies constantly executed by the country’s government to control rabies

• Cambodia is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the country’s commitment to ‘rabies eradication by 2030’ programs and mass vaccination campaigns that recently gained traction in the country

