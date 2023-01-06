New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material Type, By Application, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377949/?utm_source=GNW



Dental Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Growth & Trends



The global dental bone grafts and substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing number of dental implant surgeries, the growing target population, technological advancement in synthetic bone grafts, and new product launches are the major growth-propelling factors for the market.



According to the Population Reference Bureau 2018 statistics, by 2050, from 13 countries to around 82 countries across the world are anticipated to have more than 20% of the geriatric population (65 years and above).Thus, perpetual growth in the population aged 60 years and above is anticipated to result in an increased prevalence of periodontal diseases.



These aforementioned factors are driving the market.



Moreover, the rising adoption of synthetic bone grafts over autografts and allografts due to advantages such as lesser chances of disease transmission, and better acceptance is further propelling the market.Moreover, growing medical tourism in developing countries, as well as a growing number of periodontists and oral surgeons, are some other factors propelling growth.



Countries such as South Korea, India, and Turkey are constantly gaining popularity in dental tourism due to cheaper costs and advanced treatment options.



The onset of the pandemic significantly affected the sales of dental bone graft products as almost all dental services were halted for a major part of 2020.However, as control measures and vaccines were effectively introduced globally, essential dental treatments and sales of dental products rose to assist in a significant recovery.



Many key players in the market have reported high growth for their dental implants and biomaterial products in 2021.



Dental Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Report Highlights

• The synthetic segment is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to its better acceptance and lower chance of disease transmission

• Socket preservation held the largest share as of 2022 owing to the increasing number of dental implant surgeries and growing concern regarding dental health

• The dental clinic segment is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is due to the availability of surgeons and advanced treatment options

• Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in this space owing to increase medical tourism and disposable income. Moreover, North America held the largest revenue share due to the increased number of dental implant surgeries in this region

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377949/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________