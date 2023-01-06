Soft Tissue Repair Global Market Report 2022: Growing Need for More Sophisticated Therapies Sets Stage for Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Tissue Repair Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global soft tissue repair market size is expected to reach USD 20.28 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The predicted increase in orthopedic treatments and trauma patients will have a significant impact on revenue growth over the next years. Furthermore, factors like the rising number of sports injuries, the aging population, and so on are all major growth drivers in this market. The negative reimbursement environment for devices for soft tissue repair, however, is the main obstacle to the market's progress.



The anticipated increase in sports-related soft tissue injuries due to growing sports participation worldwide will boost the market for soft tissue restoration. The National Safety Council reports that in 2021, injuries caused by exercise equipment accounted for nearly 409,000 of all sports and recreation-related injuries. Basketball injuries accounted for approximately 259,779 injuries.



There is a growing need for more sophisticated therapies and treatment choices for soft tissue healing due to the increasing number of injuries, which predominantly cause damage to tendons in soft tissues. As a result, growth in the market for soft tissue repair is anticipated over the projection period.



The incorporation of telemedicine and technical improvements, however, have increased target disease diagnostic and treatment compliance and boosted tissue repair product acceptability in 2021. Additionally, if certain surgeries are not completed on time, patients may pass away. As a result, these emergency surgical treatments are carried out in medical facilities all around the world despite the coronavirus pandemic. Soft-tissue surgeries of the lower extremity, such as cartilage resections or repairs, fasciotomies, muscle repairs, and so on, are among the most important procedures.



One of the primary obstacles to product acceptability, however, is the high expense of soft tissue repair procedures. According to a study published in April 2022, each ACL injury carries a direct cost of USD11,154 for surgery and recovery, meaning that the total cost of ACL injuries and in the future would be around USD 236,874,100. Most patients in low-middle-income nations are discouraged from choosing the procedures because of the high cost.

Soft Tissue Repair Market Report Highlights

The market's largest segment, tissue patch/mesh. Synthetic mesh is quickly employed in many orthopedic procedures because of its capacity to reduce surgery times, which accounts for its significant market share.

Hernia repair has the greatest market share. One of the key reasons for the rise in soft tissue repair surgeries conducted globally is the rise in sports injuries, hernia cases, and arthritis.

North America owned the greatest market share. The availability of highly developed medical facilities and consistently high healthcare spending fuel the country's industry's growth.

The global players with a global presence include Smith & Nephew, Arthrex, Stryker Corporation, Baxter, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, and LifeNet Health.

