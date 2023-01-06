ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Thursday 05 January 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 994.8p

- including income, 1003.4p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 999.7p

- including income, 1008.3p

