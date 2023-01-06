New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fire Department Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377940/?utm_source=GNW



Fire Department Software Market Growth & Trends



The global fire department software market size is anticipated to reach USD 2,059.2 million by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies across various government sectors, the rapid growth of mobile and web-based software, and the rising need for modernization across fire departments are major drivers of market growth. In addition, growing awareness about fire safety services is also expected to fuel the market growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the spending on modernization across the government sectors, especially on the adoption of software solutions to streamline operations. Owing to the increasing number of fire incidents across the world in the past years, the need for fire department software has also significantly increased to help manage the growing workload on fire departments.



Fire Department Software Market Report Highlights

• Based on deployment, the cloud-based segment accounted for the major revenue share of 63.8% in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period. Surged adoption of cloud technologies to reduce database management costs and increase workload management efficiency is attributed to the market growth.

• Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market and captured the highest revenue share of 61.2% in 2021. Availability of funding and the increasing need to manage large workloads are factors contributing to the increasing adoption of fire department software across large enterprises.

• The small & medium enterprises segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 11.9% during the forecast period. Small & medium enterprises are competing with already established large organizations and have to undertake modernization and transformation activities to increase their efficiency.

• North America held the highest market share of 32.4% in 2021 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The presence of market players such as Fire Station Software, LLC, and stationSMART is one of the high-impact rendering drivers for regional growth.

• Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period owing to the rise in investments in the government sector and increasing awareness of fire safety services. The increasing development of technological infrastructure coupled with the high need for modernization, especially in the government sector is expected to fuel the market growth in the region.

