ASHTON WOODS USA L.L.C. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

ALPHARETTA, GA, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Woods USA L.L.C. (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Quarterly Report for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2022 (the “Quarterly Report”) will be posted on the Company's website on or before Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 11:00 AM EST for the purpose of discussing the Quarterly Report and the Company’s operating results for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2022.

Please use the following call-in number if you plan to dial in to our quarterly investor conference call:

Call-in Number:

(800) 274-8461

(203) 518-9848



Conference ID:

AWHQ223

There will be an operator who will ask for your name and company name. Please call in a few minutes early, if possible, to give the operator time to get everyone logged in. A replay of the call will be posted on the Company's website by Tuesday, January 17, 2023, and will be available for 31 days.

ABOUT ASHTON WOODS / STARLIGHT HOMES: