Harold Bevis Joins the Committee for Economic Development (CED) as Trustee

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVG, has joined the Committee for Economic Development as a Trustee. Mr. Bevis will serve on the Trade and Economic Globalization Committee as well as the Technology and Innovation Committee. The Committee for Economic Development is the public policy center of The Conference Board. The nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led organization delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading U.S. companies who bring their unique experience to address today's pressing policy issues. Collectively they represent 30+ industries, over a trillion dollars in revenue, and over 4 million employees. Learn more at www.ced.org.

"CED Trustees work together as peers across global companies, U.S. companies, industry organizations, academia, and government to advance solutions that are in the nation's best interest. I am pleased to be a member of the group and doing my part," said Mr. Bevis. "CVG is heavily connected to the global automotive, heavy equipment, and transportation industries and knowledgeable regarding many U.S. and foreign country dynamics. We are a pioneer in the electric vehicle and low emission vehicle industry and helping form a sustainable, profitable industry."

Harold Bevis is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI). CVG is a $1 billion global designer and manufacturer with 8,000 employees in 10 countries and 30 factories. The company delivers value through several divisions including electrical systems, seating solutions, structures and doors, interior trim, external body components, wipers, mirrors, and automation products. CVG is a Tier 1 and Tier 2 designer and manufacturer of solutions for vehicle OEs and technology integrators. The company is a pioneer in the electric vehicle industry. Learn more about CVG and its offerings at www.cvgrp.com.

Mr. Bevis joined CVG in 2014 as a member of the Board of Directors and added to his duties in 2020 when he also became President and CEO. Mr. Bevis has been a CEO, President and Director for approximately 20 years. He is a global industrialist and has led 20,000 employees across 180 plants in 23 countries, 21 presidents, 11 startups, and has served on eight Boards. Mr. Bevis holds a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Iowa State University. He and the companies that he has led have been honored with many industry, government and civic awards including the General Dynamics Commendation of Merit for work with the Army and NATO, the Booz Allen & Hamilton Professional Excellence Award, the GE Leadership Award, and the Illinois Community Service Award for work with the Special Olympics. Harold grew up in rural Iowa, and enjoys his family and helping others.

