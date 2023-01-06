L-Arginine Market to Reach USD 159.28 MM by 2028 Owing to Rising Use of L-Arginine as a Dietary Supplement

Westford, USA, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising prevalence of congestive heart failure (CHF) among the population is a critical factor that is anticipated to drive significant growth for the L-arginine market . According to SkyQuest's research survey, nearly 5 million people in the US are struggling with congestive heart failure, and around 550,000 new cases are registered yearly. In addition, arginine supplements are advised as a source to meet the demand for conditional amino acids. Because a preterm infant's body cannot produce Arginine, they need amino acids or Arginine. Therefore, a diet containing enough Arginine supports children's growth.

Growing Ageing Population in Major Countries to Drive Huge Sales for L-Arginine

As per SkyQuest's market insights, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to contribute 31% of the overall growth of the global industry. The demand for pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements has increased due to the aging population and the number of patients suffering from chronic illnesses such as kidney disease. People aged 65 and up will account for 21.6% of the global population by 2040. Such factors would significantly increase the market's opportunities for growth in the coming years. North America is projected to have the most outstanding regional share of the worldwide market owing to growing heart diseases coupled with the launch of new products in the region.

SkyQuest's analysis of the global L-arginine industry provides a comprehensive assessment of the market's past, present, and future trends. The research report is an excellent source of qualitative and quantitative data highlighting essential market developments, challenges, industry competition analysis, and new opportunities in the global market. The information provided is thorough and trustworthy due to the in-depth primary and secondary research.

L-Arginine Finds Rising Application in the Global Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

According to SkyQuest's projection, the cosmetic industry is the major L-arginine consumer, accounting for 20% of the total Arginine manufactured worldwide. According to forecasts, the skincare industry will account for 34% of the global beauty market by 2024, up from 10% in 2022. The rising use of L-arginine in personal care and cosmetics products spurs market expansion by giving the top market participants chances for diversification and growth. L-arginine aids in hydrating the skin and maintains moisture of the skin. In addition, it boosts collagen synthesis and shields the skin from free radical damage.

The report discusses the scope of different market segments and applications that can influence the industry. The research report combines in-depth quantitative analysis with exhaustive qualitative analysis. It ranges from a macro overview of the overall market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region. As a result, it offers a comprehensive picture of the L-Arginine market and a deep understanding of its essential facets.

Key Developments in the L-Arginine Market

America's Nekter Juice Bar has recently launched the POWER 40, a revolutionary new daily boost system created to flood the body with over 40 of the most essential and potent vitamins, minerals, and superfoods when and where bodies need them most. The 750 mg of the POWER 40 Boost system contains 18 vital amino acids, including L-Alanine, L-Arginine, L-Cysteine HCI, L-5-Hydroxytryptophan, and others.

Kemin Industries, Inc. has announced the expansion of a new manufacturing plant in Verona, Missouri, to create clean-label ingredients in several food technology applications. The new facility will begin production of its proteus portfolio of patented, clean-label protein components for meat, poultry, and protein-based products in March 2023.

CJ CheilJedang, a Chinese company, is increasing production of L-Arginine and L-Citrulline at its Jombang plant in Indonesia. With this expansion, the company entered the production of L-Citrulline (the body's precursor to Arginine) in China and Indonesia.

Amino GmbH announced plans to establish a new plant in Frellstedt, Germany, to treble manufacturing capacity. In addition, amino will invest $35 million to address rising consumer demand and increase supply in the pharmaceutical business.

An extensive and comprehensive investigation of the global L-Arginine market report was conducted by industry professionals and provided the most genuine to present only the most essential facts. The research report also highlights all the crucial advancements in various regions that indirectly or directly impact market progress.

Prominent Players in the L-Arginine Market

Ajinomoto Group (Japan)

Evonik (Germany)

Kyowa (Japan)

Jingjing (China)

Daesang (South Korea)

Jiahe Biotech (China)

Jinghai Amino Acid (China)

Longteng Biotech (China)

Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering (China)

