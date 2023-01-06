New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377938/?utm_source=GNW



The global autism spectrum disorder treatment market size is expected to reach USD 3.28 billion by 2030., expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. Many of the experimental autism spectrum disorder (ASD) drugs in the academic studies and pharma pipeline are assessing important theories about how the genetic fingerprint and brain contribute to the development of autism. Some of the pipeline drugs include AB-2004 & AB-2004 PTR by Axial Therapeutics, Inc., Zygel by Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and INP105 (Olanzapine) by Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.



In July 2022, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. initiated the first patient dose in phase 2a study evaluating INP-105 to treat acute agitation in adolescents with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The company uses its Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD) technology to deliver medicine to the upper nasal part and increase the absorption of the drug, without the need for injection. Thus, technological advancement in drug delivery is anticipated to drive the market.



In May 2020, HARMAN International and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. entered into a global partnership to develop a digital therapeutic platform for individuals with ASD. Under this partnership, Harman and Samsung combined their extensive technology with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.’s leadership in neuroscience to develop innovative therapies for the treatment of ASD.



Rising awareness and funding for research and development of autism spectrum disorder are expected to positively contribute to the growth of the market.For instance, the Sapienza Università di Roma every year celebrates the 2nd of April as ‘World Autism Awareness Day’ with an aim to increase awareness about the disease and its treatment benefits among physicians and patients.



Furthermore, in November 2022, the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities/Good Samaritan School and the Andrew Jimenez Autism Fund received a donation of USD 1000 from Buckeye Roofing and Exteriors owner to support the efforts to raise awareness about ASD, subsequently creating an opportunity for the market growth.



Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market Report Highlights

• By treatment type, the stimulants segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. This can be attributed to the availability of FDA-approved stimulants for the symptom management of disease in the market

• Based on application, the autistic disorder segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the rising incidence of the disease. As per the 3 cohort studies, the incidence of ASD was found to be more than 3% of the population as of May 2021

• The hospital pharmacy segment held the second-largest share in 2022. This growth can be attributed to an increase in inpatient visits for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with disease

• North America dominated the global market in 2022 owing to factors such as high awareness among healthcare professionals about autism spectrum disorder treatment, the availability of drugs for treatment, and an increase in disease prevalence

