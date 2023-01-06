New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DNA Synthesis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service Type, By Application, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377935/?utm_source=GNW



The global DNA synthesis market size is expected to reach USD 12.76 billion by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.63% from 2023 to 2030 owing to the rising focus on personalized genome sequencing that aids determine patient care. In addition, DNA synthesis has the capability to revolutionize biological research activities for widespread applications in disease monitoring, drug discovery, and pharmacogenomics.



The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the adoption of mRNA-based vaccines for the treatment of COVID-19 infection and different types of cancers.The utility of mRNA boosts the demand for synthetic DNA.



Furthermore, a major focus of Covid-19 research is DNA synthesis.Synthetic DNA is used in all PCR analyses.



Patients need to use a DNA primer to identify any genomic DNA that may be present in the sample.



Progress in enzyme engineering is boosting the development of different approaches for enzymatic DNA synthesis.It involves the use of enzymes to chain the nucleic acids together in the required sequence and requires further optimization for its widespread applications.



Many market players are striving to devise novel technologies for efficient enzymatic production of nucleotides in the lowest turnaround time. For instance, in May 2021, Ribbon Biolabs set a mission of synthesizing DNA sequences of 10,000 base pairs and accomplished a milestone of a 20,000 base pair DNA molecule by December 2021.



Gene synthesis has a broad spectrum of applications in targeted mutagenesis with a specific sequence of nucleotides along with the regulation of a desired phenotypic expression. It forms the primary basis of genetic engineering, which has significantly leveraged the scope and quality of antibodies by the development of antibody fragments with high specificity.



Oligonucleotide synthesis is the laboratory-based production of relatively short fragments of nucleic acids in a required definitive sequence.The technique is an extremely robust practice that facilitates rapid and inexpensive access to the custom-made oligonucleotides of the desired sequence.



Companies have devised their oligonucleotide libraries to aid their nucleotide synthesis processes. For instance, in July 2022, Ribbon Biolabs declared that it secured a U.S. Patent that comprises Ribbon Biolabs’ method for the synthesis of a nucleotide molecule using a diverse library of oligonucleotides. The approach comprises a pre-built library of oligonucleotides for efficient access.



• By service type, oligonucleotide synthesis held the largest share in 2022 due to the rising demand for synthetic nucleotide strands for their utility in research studies

• By application, the research and development segment dominated the market in 2022 due to the demand for synthetic nucleotides for a wide spectrum of applications in bioengineering and mRNA-based vaccines

• By end-use, the biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to a rise in the applications of synthetic nucleotides to leverage bio-molecular therapies. The rise in the demand for novel drug discovery also positively impacts the growth of this segment

• North America dominated the global market in 2022 owing to emerging advancements in life sciences research and rapidly growing demand for novel bio-therapeutics in the region

• Asia Pacific is expected to grow considerably due to a rise in the demand for biological research and novel drug discovery. Moreover, key market players are working towards entering the Asia Pacific market with their modern nucleotide production expertise

