The Global Gasification Market is forecast to grow by $135.21 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gasification Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02629496/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the gasification market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in global energy demand, the growing need for cleaner energy, and the economic benefits of gasification.



The gasification market is segmented as below:

By Feedstock

• Coal

• Biomass/waste

• Natural gas

• Petroleum



By Application

• Chemical

• Liquid fuel

• Gaseous fuel

• Power



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in global coal production as one of the prime reasons driving the gasification market growth during the next few years. Also, rising collaborations in the gasification market and rising number of strategic partnerships and alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gasification market covers the following areas:

• Gasification market sizing

• Gasification market forecast

• Gasification market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gasification market vendors that include Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Andritz AG, Basin Electric Power Co., CASE GROUP, China National Chemical Engineering Co. Ltd., Chiyoda Corp., EQTEC Plc, General Electric Co., KBR Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Linde Plc, McDermott International Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Shell plc, Synthesis Energy Systems Inc., ThermoChem Recovery International Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and Siemens AG. Also, the gasification market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02629496/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________