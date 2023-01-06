The Global Area Rugs Market is forecast to grow by $4532.96 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Area Rugs Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02629486/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the area rugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by consumer shift toward interior design, growing demand for high-end luxury area rugs, and growing popularity of omnichannel retailing.



The area rugs market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Machine-made area rugs

• Handmade area rugs



By Application

• Residential

• Commercial



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advent of prayer rugs as one of the prime reasons driving the area rugs market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of sustainable area rugs and the greater impact of organized retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the area rugs market covers the following areas:

• Area rugs market sizing

• Area rugs market forecast

• Area rugs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading area rugs market vendors that include Balta Group NV, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Capel Inc., Dixie Group Inc, Harounian Rugs International, Kalaty Rug Corp., Loloi Inc., Milliken and Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Amara Rugs, Antep Rugs Inc., BRINTONS AGNELLA Ltd., Momeni Inc., Nourison, Safavieh LLC, STEPEVI Group, The Natural Carpet Co., United Weavers Inc., and Oriental Weavers Group. Also, the area rugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

