Meningitis Diagnosis and Treatment Market Size Worth USD 185 Million by 2030 at 4.1% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meningitis Diagnosis and Treatment Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Meningitis Diagnosis and Treatment Market Information by Type, Treatment & Diagnosis, End-user, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is expected to rise to a valuation of USD 185 million by 2030, rising at a solid 4.1% CAGR over the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Meningitis Diagnosis and Treatment Market Scope:

Meningitis is an inflammation of the meninges, the protective membrane around the brain and spinal cord. Those with immune system problems, a damaged or absent spleen, or a chronic immunological disease are more susceptible to meningitis-related mortality. Due to the ease with which specific microorganisms can transmit this disease, outbreaks are more likely to occur in close-knit communities. Moreover, travelers through such regions are prone to contracting meningitis, particularly in some regions of Africa.

Because meningitis can be a life-threatening emergency, anyone who suspects they have it should seek medical attention immediately. If a physician suspects meningococcal illness, he or she will take blood and cerebrospinal fluid samples (fluid near the spinal cord). The samples are subsequently sent to a laboratory for analysis. Antibiotics are used to treat meningococcal illness by medical professionals. It is essential that treatment commence without delay. If a physician suspects meningococcal disease, they will administer antibiotics immediately. Antibiotics lessen the likelihood of death.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 185 Million CAGR 4.1% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Types, Treatment & Diagnosis and End-user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing prevalence of viral and bacterial meningitis Rising demand for point of care diagnostic services, especially for chronic diseases

Meningitis Diagnosis and Treatment Market Competitive Analysis:

The market for meningitis diagnostic tests is moderately competitive and comprises a number of large manufacturers. In terms of market share, a small number of significant businesses now dominate the industry. Some significant players are aggressively acquiring other companies to solidify their global market positions, whereas others are creating new products.

Leading players in the market include

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Sanofi, Pfizer Inc.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck KGaA, Baxter

Abbott

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Luminex Corporation

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Cepheid, and Pfizer Inc.

Meningitis Diagnosis and Treatment Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

The market for meningitis diagnostic and treatment is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of meningitis and the increasing attempts to combat the disease, including efforts to lower the incidence of the disease and efforts to effectively manage the condition. Over the projected period, the expanding breadth of the healthcare industry in emerging nations is anticipated to be a major driver of the meningitis diagnostic and treatment market.

The rising incidence of viral and bacterial meningitis is anticipated to be a prominent market driver throughout the forecast period. Meningitis is a pathogenic inflammation of the brain and spinal cord that can cause neck pain, fever, and headache. The disease can be lethal if allowed to progress, thus prompt management is required to keep it under control. The increasing incidence of pathogenic diseases is anticipated to be a major market driver for meningitis diagnosis and treatment over the forecast period.

The increased need for point-of-care diagnostic services, particularly for chronic diseases, is also anticipated to be a significant market growth factor over the forecast period.

Market Limitations:

On the other hand, the lack of knowledge regarding meningitis in emerging regions and the potential for hazardous side effects of antibiotics are projected to restrain market expansion over the projection period.

Meningitis Diagnosis and Treatment Market COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the world economies. The Healthcare sector has been especially affected by the outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a drop in vaccine uptake and coverage as a result of the population's fear of getting the virus and the restrictions placed on social distance.

Meningitis Diagnosis and Treatment Market Segmentation:

By Type

Both viral and bacterial meningitis segments accounted for more than 40 percent of the meningitis diagnostic and treatment market in 2017 and are projected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. The viral meningitis sector held the biggest market share for meningitis diagnostic and treatment.

By Treatment and Diagnosis

The Treatment section is broken into antibiotics, steroids, and antifungal medications, among others, whereas the diagnosis segment is subdivided into blood tests, imaging, and lumbar puncture, among others. The Treatment segment of the meningitis diagnostic and treatment market is anticipated to develop at the greatest CAGR over the forecast period.

By end-user

The hospitals and clinics segment held the greatest market share on the meningitis diagnostic and treatment market. Due to the rising need for sophisticated meningitis diagnostic and treatment processes in hospitals and clinics, it is anticipated that this category would display the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Meningitis Diagnosis and Treatment Market Regional Outlook:

The meningitis diagnostic and treatment market is dominated by the Americas and Europe regions, which are ranked first and second on the global market, respectively. During the projected period, North America is anticipated to dominate the global meningitis diagnostic testing market. In North America, the meningitis diagnostic and treatment market is anticipated to be fueled by the high adoption rate of modern diagnostic technologies, the increase in the number of diagnostic facilities, and the simple availability of diagnostic test kits. The United States holds the highest market share in the area due to its larger patient population and the presence of important industry competitors.

In addition, Asia-Pacific holds a substantial proportion of the meningitis diagnosis and treatment market. In addition, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to see the highest CAGR of 4.07 percent throughout the projected period due to the increasing awareness of meningitis and the expanding financial capacity of the region's healthcare sector.

