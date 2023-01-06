The Global Healthcare IT Market is forecast to grow by $168.86 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.89% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare IT Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02911117/?utm_source=GNW

89% during the forecast period. Our report on the healthcare IT market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing focus on improving the quality of services and efficiency, the rising need for automation across departments, and the growing integration of big data with healthcare it.



The healthcare IT market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Healthcare providers

• Healthcare payers



By Component

• Services

• Software

• Hardware



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of AI-enabled emotion recognition technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare IT market growth during the next few years. Also, healthcare providers and government agencies leveraging social media analytics and the increasing use of internet-enabled mobile devices in healthcare IT will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the healthcare IT market covers the following areas:

• Healthcare IT market sizing

• Healthcare IT market forecast

• Healthcare IT market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare IT market vendors that include 3M Co., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Datavant, Dell Technologies Inc., Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tenet Healthcare Corp., UnitedHealth Group Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the healthcare IT market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

