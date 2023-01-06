AirBolt Introduces World's Most Advanced GPS Tracker at CES 2023 Press Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBolt, a leading player in the smart access and assets tracking market, today announced its participation in the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one of the world's largest technology trade shows, taking place Jan. 5-8, 2023, in Las Vegas.

AirBolt company representatives will host meetings with interested persons on-site. Partners interested in scheduling a meeting should visit the Company's CES meeting request page.

The company will officially showcase its cutting-edge live tracking technology with the aim to deliver more peace of mind to its growing community of users, across consumer and enterprise segments. AirBolt GPS tracker offers advanced capabilities at a competitive price to the rapidly growing markets for IoT, travel or vehicle technology.

The Company's new product release coincides with a time when about $47 billion worth of items are lost each year, and most people spend nearly a year of their lifetime looking for misplaced or lost items.

"We design our products with our customers in mind and have created an ecosystem where our products interact with each other to enhance their capabilities. Our next-generation GPS is an example of such an innovation. It is not only packed with first-class features but also can talk to our Smart Travel Lock and report updates live," said CEO Kabir Sidhu.

AirBolt has been consistently growing in several consumer segments, including pets, bikes and travel. Recently it has also expanded its focus to enterprise partnerships due to high demand for better tracking solutions in various industries. "AirBolt pioneered the smart access and live asset tracking category. With a global asset tracking market estimated at $55.1B by 2026, AirBolt is at the forefront of a rapidly expanding consumer and enterprise tracking market," said Head of Partnerships and US Market Jeff Pouliot.

About AirBolt:

AirBolt is one of the fastest-growing brands in the smart access and assets tracking market. Its product suite includes the award-winning smart travel lock and next-generation GPS, LTE-M, and NB-IoT tracker. The company's mission is to create a world free of keys, swipe cards, cumbersome combinations & lost valuables. AirBolt works with both Retail and Enterprise markets and have solutions for both segments. With trademarks, design and utility patents registered globally, it strives to push the boundaries daily. For more, please visit: https://theairbolt.com/

