Conclusion of the general construction contract for Sopi-Tootsi wind farm

On 6 January 2023, Enefit Green's subsidiaries Tootsi Windpark and Enefit Wind Purtse, which are engaged in the development of the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm, entered into a general construction contract with Nordecon Betoon OÜ and Verston OÜ for the construction of the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm in Estonia, Põhja-Pärnumaa municipality. The wind farm will consist of 38 wind turbines, for the erection of which road and electricity network and foundations will be built.

The cost of the construction works is ca 67.3 million euros and the construction will be completed by the end of 2024. This contract is part of the implementation of the final investment decision of the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm, which was announced on 22 December 2022.

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company owns wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.