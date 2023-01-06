Construction contract (Sopi-Tootsi windfarm)

English Estonian

NOBE (corporate name Nordecon Betoon OÜ), a Nordecon group company, and Verston OÜ as joint bidders entered into a general contract with Tootsi Windpark OÜ and Enefit Wind Purtse AS, Enefit Green group companies for the design and construction of a windfarm in Põhja-Pärnumaa, Estonia. The windfarm will consist of 38 wind turbines, for which the road and electricity network as well as foundations for the turbines will be built.

The total value of the contract is close to 67.3 million euros plus value added tax and the construction works will be completed by the end of 2024.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2021 was 289 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 670 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.