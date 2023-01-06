3HOUSE Users Leverage Power of Community Insights and Sentiment to Invest Wisely

Singapore, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3HOUSE, the Web3 investment community, is revolutionizing the way investors make informed decisions in the rapidly growing and constantly evolving industry. By leveraging the power of community insights and sentiment, 3HOUSE users are able to make more confident and educated investments in the Web3 space.



“We believe that the most effective way of gathering information and making investment decisions is through the power of community,” says Dylan O’ Hanrahan, Head of Business Development at 3HOUSE. “By connecting with like-minded individuals, we can share our knowledge and experiences and make more informed decisions together.”



3HOUSE was developed with the goal of addressing the challenges faced by new investors in the Web3 space. The decentralized global development team saw a need for a curated platform that could provide access to credible and timely information, as well as a sense of community for its users. The team believes that access to high-quality information is crucial for investment success and aims to create a platform that can help drive adoption in the Web3 space, especially during market downturns.



The 3HOUSE platform is currently available as a web app and can be accessed by connecting a wallet and burning one of the project’s native ERC20 governance tokens. Each user is limited to one account with a unique username, and the focus is on ensuring that each feature adds value to the user experience and supports effective content creation and distribution. Some of the primary features of the 3HOUSE platform include a range of content tailored to short-term traders and long-term value investors, a sense of community, and the ability to cut through the noise of public social networks.

Same, Same, but Different

3HOUSE aims to differentiate itself in the market by offering a moderated, curated platform for Web3 investors rather than a free-for-all like many public social networks. The team believes that their focus on quality and community will set them apart and make 3HOUSE a valuable resource for investors looking to navigate the complex and rapidly evolving Web3 space. Additionally, 3HOUSE places a strong emphasis on building a sense of community among its users. By connecting with like-minded individuals and sharing knowledge and experiences, 3HOUSE users can make more informed and confident investment decisions. The team behind 3HOUSE believes that this focus on community, in combination with their emphasis on quality, will make the platform a standout resource for Web3 investors.



In the future, 3HOUSE plans to accelerate user onboarding and launch the 3HOUSE DAO, distributing governance and ownership of the project back to the community. They also plan to support NFT minting and a content marketplace for high-quality creators, ensuring that 3HOUSE remains a net positive for the Web3 industry and helps new investors access credible information. 3HOUSE is dedicated to building the most comprehensive source of Web3 investment-related content, and they are excited to continue growing and expanding in the future.



About 3HOUSE

3HOUSE is a community of informed investors trying to accumulate wealth in Web3. The 3HOUSE application is a curated content platform for collecting, filtering, and synthesizing the highest-quality reads on Web3 investments. The decentralized global development team behind the platform believes timely access to credible information is the defining factor in investment success and understands the importance of being able to cut through the noise and see a clearer picture.

