EXEL Industries: 2023 Calendar

2023 Calendar



Dates of upcoming releases for fiscal year

from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023

First quarter sales Wednesday, January 25, 2023 (before the market opening) Shareholders’ general meeting Tuesday, February 7, 2023 Second quarter sales Tuesday, April 25, 2023 (before the market opening) Half-year results Friday, May 26, 2023 (before the market opening) Third quarter sales Tuesday, July 25, 2023 (before the market opening) Fourth quarter sales Thursday, October 26, 2023 (before the market opening) Full-year results Thursday, December 21, 2023 (before the market opening)

About EXEL Industries

EXEL Industries is a French family-owned group that designs, manufactures, and markets capital equipment and provides associated services that enable its customers to improve efficiency and productivity or enhance their well-being while achieving their CSR objectives.

Driven by an innovation strategy for 70 years, EXEL Industries has based its development on innovative ideas designed to offer customers unique, efficient, competitive, and user-friendly products.

Since its inception, the Group has recorded significant growth in each of its markets through both organic growth and corporate acquisitions, underpinned by a stable shareholder base guided by a long-term development strategy.

EXEL Industries employs approximately 3,770 permanent employees spread across 33 countries and five continents. The Group posted FY 2021-2022 sales of €977 million.

Euronext Paris, SRD Long only – compartment B (Mid Cap) EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index (symbol: EXE/ISIN FR0004527638)

Press release available onsite www.EXEL-industries.com

Yves BELEGAUD

Chief Executive Officer

yves.belegaud@EXEL-industries.com Thomas GERMAIN

Group Chief Financial Officer / Investor relations

direction.communication@EXEL-industries.com

