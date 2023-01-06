EXEL Industries: 2023 Calendar

| Source: EXEL INDUSTRIES EXEL INDUSTRIES

Paris, FRANCE

2023 Calendar

Dates of upcoming releases for fiscal year
from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023

 

First quarter salesWednesday, January 25, 2023 (before the market opening)
Shareholders’ general meetingTuesday, February 7, 2023
Second quarter salesTuesday, April 25, 2023 (before the market opening)
Half-year resultsFriday, May 26, 2023 (before the market opening)
Third quarter salesTuesday, July 25, 2023 (before the market opening)
Fourth quarter salesThursday, October 26, 2023 (before the market opening)
Full-year resultsThursday, December 21, 2023 (before the market opening)

 

About EXEL Industries

EXEL Industries is a French family-owned group that designs, manufactures, and markets capital equipment and provides associated services that enable its customers to improve efficiency and productivity or enhance their well-being while achieving their CSR objectives.          
Driven by an innovation strategy for 70 years, EXEL Industries has based its development on innovative ideas designed to offer customers unique, efficient, competitive, and user-friendly products.    
Since its inception, the Group has recorded significant growth in each of its markets through both organic growth and corporate acquisitions, underpinned by a stable shareholder base guided by a long-term development strategy.              
EXEL Industries employs approximately 3,770 permanent employees spread across 33 countries and five continents. The Group posted FY 2021-2022 sales of €977 million.       
Euronext Paris, SRD Long only – compartment B (Mid Cap) EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index (symbol: EXE/ISIN FR0004527638)

Press release available onsite www.EXEL-industries.com

Yves BELEGAUD
Chief Executive Officer
yves.belegaud@EXEL-industries.com		Thomas GERMAIN
Group Chief Financial Officer / Investor relations
direction.communication@EXEL-industries.com

Attachment


Attachments

EXEL Industries_Press release_Calendar_2022-2023