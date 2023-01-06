BIANNUAL UPDATE OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT BETWEEN REXEL AND NATIXIS-ODDO BHF
Under the liquidity agreement, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on December 31, 2022:
- 286,205 shares
- € 15,879,726
It is reminded that at the date of implementation of the agreement, the liquidity account contained the following resources:
- 626,370 REXEL shares
- € 8,211,229
During the period from July 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 were executed:
- 4 888 purchase transactions
- 6 072 transactions for sale
Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 4,207,092 REXEL shares and 70,758,857 euros at the time of purchase
- 4,740,855 REXEL shares and 80,031,850 euros for sale
