BuzzBallz Resigns Sponsorship With Midget Car Driver Taylor Reimer for 2023 Season

Carrollton, TX, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuzzBallz is resigning a sponsorship with midget car driver Taylor Reimer for a third year. After racing in New Zealand throughout December, Reimer is preparing for her first event of the 2023 season and one of the most important events in racing, the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals.

The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals are presented by General Tire and will take place January 9-14 at the Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, OK. This year marks the 37th annual occurrence of the event.

During the competition, drivers will compete in Heat Races to determine their grouping placement for the Main Races, most notably the C Mains, B Mains, and A Mains. Reimer placed 9th in the B Mains last year and said she is hoping to make it to the A Mains this year. The Chili Bowl is an especially important race to Reimer based on her upbringing.

“The Chili Bowl holds a special place in my heart because I grew up racing in Tulsa, Oklahoma,” Reimer said. “Racing in the Chili Bowl is a dream come true and I am very grateful to have Buzzballz Cocktails on board as my sponsor.”

Reimer will be racing in the preliminary Heat Races on Wednesday, January 11, starting at 7pm. Pending her results, she will be racing on Saturday, January 14, in the finals.

Reimer’s full schedule for 2023 is yet to be announced, but her goals for the year extend far beyond the Chili Bowl. Most notably she plans for more podium finishes and wins in her BuzzBallz #25k Toyota Midget car, and will have many opportunities to do so in other racing series she’s been a part of that are returning in 2023.

“The Xtreme Outlaw Series will be in its second season and has an expanded schedule this year,” Reimer said. “The Xtreme and Powri series will provide me with many more opportunities to win races in 2023.”

BuzzBallz Vice President of Marketing, Tracy Frisbie, said the team is extremely proud to sponsor Reimer for a third year and continue to watch her racing career progress.

“Taylor's charisma, aggressive driving style, and persona are the perfect match for BuzzBallz Cocktails. Both are small but mighty!” Frisbie said.

When asked about plans for 2023, Reimer said the sky's the limit, and that she feels honored to continue her sponsorship by BuzzBallz for the 2023 season.

“The support means the world to me,” Reimer said.

For more information visit chilibowl.com and taylorreimerracing.com.

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion:

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery, winery and brewery in the state of Texas, which was founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick’s master’s degree thesis project. Since its inception, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. As the only joint distillery, winery and brewery in the US that is woman owned, this company has gained significant recognition, boasting distribution nationwide and dozens of awards. The company’s mission is to create fun and innovative premixed cocktails for the world, made with high-quality ingredients. Learn more at: www.southern-champion.com, www.uptowncocktails.com and www.buzzballz.com.

