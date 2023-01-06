INDEVCO North America Acquires Perma R Products

Richmond, VA, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDEVCO North America, member of the multinational INDEVCO Group, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Perma R Products, Inc. The building envelope materials manufacturer, with plants in Mississippi, Georgia, and Tennessee, will be integrated into INDEVCO Building Products.

With over 40 years in business, Perma R Products produces EPS and GPS non-structural rigid foam insulation for interior, exterior, and subterranean applications, as well as building wrap and roof underlayment. The company supplies home improvement retail, building material distributors, lumber dealers, national builders, and contractors across the country.

“The acquisition of Perma R,” says Bahjat Frem, Executive Chairman of INDEVCO North America, “is another steppingstone in our commitment to grow into a leading industrial company in the US. With this acquisition, we add to our capabilities Perma R’s expertise and innovative solutions in rigid foam continuous insulation for higher home energy efficiency.

“As a group,” Frem emphasizes, “Sustainability is a key focus area that reflects our philosophy, ‘What is good for the community is good for the company’. Together with our building envelope solutions, INDEVCO Building Products will bring to our customers a broader portfolio that will help in the ultimate transition to a net zero carbon footprint housing sector.”

The Perma “R”® brand will be sold parallel to INDEVCO’s Barricade® brand of building envelope products, produced in Doswell, Virginia. Together, the distinct brands offer one of the most comprehensive building envelope product portfolios available in the US. They will serve different channels, end markets, and geographical territories.

Ned Bassil, CEO of INDEVCO North America, explains, “We’re very excited about joining forces with a well-respected company with strong values and a high level of customer service. The acquisition of Perma R enhances our building envelope product portfolio into a comprehensive offering with a deeper and broader selection for our existing customer base, while giving us access to new customer segments. We remain committed to providing the highest levels of service and value-added products to this expanded customer base.”

Tim LeClair will continue to lead the company’s operations as Vice President of Perma R. “It’s a win-win for our customers across the country,” Le Clair states. “The Perma R – INDEVCO synergies are remarkable and joining as strategic partners will make it easy for customers to do business with us. We will continue to offer high-quality energy-efficient building products, dependable service, and honest communications.”

Perma R products will be on display at Booth # C7937 at the International Builders’ Show 2023 (IBS) in Las Vegas from January 31 – February 2, 2023.

About Perma R Products, Inc.

Perma R Products, a family-owned company launched in 1979, produces rigid EPS and GPS foam insulation for above grade and below grade applications, building wrap, and roof underlayment. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Grenada, MS; Adel, GA; and Johnson City, TN. For more information, visit www.PermaRProducts.com.

About INDEVCO North America, Inc.

INDEVCO has operated for over 40 years in the US market, as Interstate Resources, Inc. through 2017 and presently as INDEVCO North America. A protective materials manufacturing group, INDEVCO North America innovates Building Products and Packaging Solutions in Doswell, VA; Orangeburg, SC; and Longview, TX. In addition, the group manages recycling operations for reprocessed and biomass materials that create a circular economy. Member manufacturing plants serve a growing list of industries, including building and construction, beverage, chemical and petrochemical, food, industrial salt and minerals, lawn and garden, packaging converting, pet food, and transport. For more information, visit www.INDEVCONorthAmerica.com.

Attachments