New Report : Microencapsulation Market to Hit $25.8 Bn By 2030, [10.4%] CAGR From 2022, Say Reports Insights

New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Microencapsulation Market” published by Reports Insights, the market was valued at USD 11.7 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit around USD 25.8 Billion by the year 2030, growing a CAGR growth of 10.4%.

Key Market Highlights

The global microencapsulation market size is anticipated to hit around USD 25.8 billion by 2030 and register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Globally, the microencapsulation is separated based on the technology: coating, emulsion, spray technologies, dripping, and others.

In the context of coating material, the market is divided into carbohydrates, gums & resins, lipids, polymers, polysaccharides, and proteins.

Based on application, the market share is categorized into seven groups: pharmaceutical & healthcare products, home & personal care, food & beverages, construction, agrochemicals, textile, and others.

The market is geographically segregated into five regions: South America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America and Asia-Pacific are projected to support industry growth during the forecast period in terms of increased volume and revenue.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.reportsinsights.com/sample/673645

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 25.8 Billion Forecast Period 2022-2030 CAGR (2022-2030) 10.4 % Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2018-2030 Key Players LycoRed Group, Balchem, Reed Pacific Pty Ltd., The 3M Company, Capsulae, BASF SE, Encapsys LLC (Milliken), AVEKA Group, Microtek Laboratories, Inc., TasteTech Ltd., GAT Microencapsulation GmbH, Ronald T. Dodge Co., Evonik Industries AG, Inno Bio Limited, Bayer AG, Dow Corning Corporation By Technology Coating, Emulsion, Spray Technologies, Dripping, and Others By Coating Material Carbohydrates, Gums & Resins, Lipids, Polymers, Polysaccharides, and Proteins By Application Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Products, Home & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Construction, Agrochemicals, Textile, and Others Report Coverage Total Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking and Market Share, Regional Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/buynow/673645

These coating materials yield microscopic particles that range from less than 1 micron to multiple hundred microns in size. During the process, small distinct solid particles or liquid droplets and dispersions are enclosed via the application of a thin coating. Such enclosure is highly utilized for the purposes of environmental protection and controlled release or availability of layered active ingredients.

The rising consumption of encapsulated products such as remedial foods and nutraceuticals accelerates the market growth during the forecast period. The surged awareness among the population for a healthy lifestyle has resulted in the growing consumption of encapsulated vitamin and mineral capsules. Thus, the usage of microencapsulation for the preservation of unstable active ingredients and site-targeted release of the same ingredient offers innovative applications in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, and other sectors.

Microencapsulation Market Segmentation Details:

Based on technology, spray technology is anticipated to contribute a major market share in terms of the fastest CAGR growth of over 33.5%. Spray drying is recognized among the most crucial commercial processes for creating dry flavorings. Multiple substances such as colorants, minerals, vitamins, fat and oil flavor, oleoresins, aroma compounds, and enzymes are encapsulated by utilizing this technique. Thus, the increased usage of spray technology in terms of effective emulsification, easy release of core material, low hygroscopicity, and efficient drying properties is expected to support the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Based on coating material, the lipids segment is expected to contribute an augmented share to the market growth. The increased features of lipid microencapsulation include reduced unwanted interactions, prevention of color migration, taste and odor masking, and enhanced stability. Thus, several products are coated with the lipids for controlled release of the active ingredients.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs contributed substantial market share during the forecast period. The improved active medicine substances need to be encapsulated as miniature particles for targeted release into the bloodstream. Thus, the large usage of microencapsulated drugs for palatable intake of bitter medicines poses lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Based on region, North America is anticipated to support the market growth in terms of volume. The presence of an enhanced healthcare network combined with the rising expenditures on medical drugs is expected to bolster the market presence in North America. Additionally, the increased research and development of innovative microencapsulated products also accelerate the market expansion due to augmented consumer awareness.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/industry-forecast/global-microencapsulation-market-statistical-analysis-673645

Market Competitive Landscape

The market research report on the microencapsulation industry comprises several factors that build a comprehensive understanding of current market trends. The market analysis aids in identifying potential areas of investment in terms of end-use industries that range from pharmaceutical & healthcare, and construction to food & beverage, agrochemicals, textile, and others. The study also evaluates the market demand in mentioned end-use industries in terms of overall sales impact on the statistics. Additionally, multiple factors such as emerging opportunities and macroeconomic indicators create insightful prospects of growth for market growth during the forecast period.

List of Major Microencapsulation Market Players

Lastly, the research report comprises the analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with the country and regional analysis. This aids in presenting growth insights across technologies, applications, product launches, and business strategies for further understanding of market trends. The following are the major industry players currently functioning in the market —

• LycoRed Group

• Balchem

• Reed Pacific Pty Ltd.

• The 3M Company

• Capsulae

• BASF SE

• Encapsys LLC (Milliken)

• AVEKA Group

• Microtek Laboratories, Inc.

• TasteTech Ltd.

• GAT Microencapsulation GmbH

• Ronald T. Dodge Co.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Inno Bio Limited

• Bayer AG

• Dow Corning Corporation

Global Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Coating Emulsion Spray Technologies Dripping Others







By Coating Material

Carbohydrates Gums & Resins Lipids Polymers Polysaccharides Proteins







By Application

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Products Home & Personal Care Food & Beverages Construction Agrochemicals Textile Others



Table of Content:

2.Market Dynamics

2.1.Drivers

2.1.1.Drivers

2.2.Restraints

2.2.1.Restraints

2.3.Opportunity

2.3.1.Impact forces on market dynamics

2.3.2.Impact forces during the forecast years

2.4.Industry Value Chain

2.4.1.Upstream analysis

2.4.2.Downstream analysis

2.4.3.Distribution Channel

2.4.4.Direct Channel

2.4.5.Indirect Channel

2.5.Potential Customers

2.6.Manufacturing/Operational Cost Analysis

2.7.Pricing Analysis by Region

2.8.Key Technology Landscape

2.9.Regulatory Analysis

2.10. Porter’s Analysis

2.10.1.Supplier Power

2.10.2.Buyer Power

2.10.3.Substitution Threat

2.10.4.Threat from New Entry

2.10.5.Competitive Rivalry

2.11. PESTEL Analysis

2.12. Political Factors

2.13. Economic Factor

2.14. Social Factors

2.15. Technological Factor

2.16. Environmental Factors

2.17. Legal Factor

2.18. Covid-19 impact on Global Economy

2.19. Covid-19 impact on Microencapsulation demand

2.20. Post-Covid Impact on Market Demand

2.21. Impact Analysis of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Continue...

Our Others Research Reports :-

Microencapsulation Shell Material Market Analysis By Regions (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa), Growth, Trends and Forecast

Softgel Encapsulation Machines Market Size, Regional Trends, Growth, By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa), Segment Analysis, Key Technology Landscape, Market Dynamics, and Forecast (2023-2030)

Capsule Filling Equipment Market Size, Regional Trends, Growth, By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa), Segment Analysis, Key Technology Landscape, Market Dynamics, and Forecast (2023-2030)

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market by Type (Short Chain Length), Production Method (Vegetable Oil Fermentation), Application (Packaging & Food Services), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America), and forecast period-2022 – 2030

Resin Capsule Market Size, Regional Trends, Growth, By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa), Segment Analysis, Key Technology Landscape, Market Dynamics, and Forecast (2022-2030)

About Reports Insights Consulting Pvt Ltd

ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domain. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe.

Contact:

Email: sales@reportsinsights.com

USA: +1-214-272-0393

Europe: +44-20-8133-9198