After 15 Years of Addiction, Woman Says Her Time with TruPath Recovery Showed There Was More to Live For

Boca Raton, Florida — A Florida woman had all but given up on her yearslong struggle to overcome addiction. Then she found TruPath Recovery and was so happy with her experience that she left a five-star review on Google.

“I’ve been in active addiction for 15 years,” wrote the former client, Trisha. “I came in beat down, ready to give up on life. TruPath showed me there was more to live for. I have one year clean (and) never felt better. Wonderful place to recover. The staff is professional and meets everybody’s needs.”

Trisha attended TruPath’s facility in Boca Raton, Florida, where she found the compassionate and effective addiction treatment TruPath Recovery is known for. The goal of TruPath Recovery is to serve individuals struggling with addiction by empowering them to live their best life without drugs or alcohol. Through comprehensive care, treatment specialists help clients learn the tools they need for lasting sobriety.

TruPath offers comprehensive behavioral health treatment programs in fully accredited facilities, where therapeutic programs focus on achieving long-term recovery from addictions to substances that include alcohol, antidepressants, benzodiazepine, marijuana and opiates. Clients undergo a variety of therapeutic programs, from drug and alcohol detox to inpatient and outpatient rehab. Therapy approaches include 12-Step programs and dual-diagnosis treatment of addiction and accompanying mental health disorders.

TruPath also offers a unique Executive Treatment program for clients in high-level business leadership positions. Clients in this program can remain connected to colleagues and clients while undergoing residential treatment for alcohol or drug addiction. Some executive clients are even allowed to travel for business, depending on various factors such as their progress in treatment.

TruPath adds a new dimension to conventional addiction treatments like medically assisted detox and behavioral therapy and pairs them with holistic theray. This is considered to be an effective natural alternative for achieving sobriety by providing a way of helping those suffering from substance use disorder to come to terms with their thoughts and feelings.

Holistic treatment focuses on the whole person, not just their mental or physical health. It examines the physical, psychological and emotional factors feeding the client’s addiction and seeks to integrate all these aspects of treatment into one cohesive whole. Holistic therapy can teach the recovering addict how to deal with uncomfortable feelings like anxiety and depression, which can often lead to addictions. It also helps teach new coping skills such as relaxation and meditation, which are very effective against stress and anxiety.

Many who suffer from substance use disorder also experience co-occurring disorders such as anxiety and depression. It can be used to help treat these conditions as well by uncovering the root cause, and can teach the addict how to manage symptoms of co-occurring disorders better by teaching patients how to relax and ultimately reduce the risk of relapse.

Holistic treatments at TruPath incude body-mind integration, bioenergetic analysis, energy psychology, hypnotherapy, yoga, art therapy, massage therapy, mindfulness meditation and recreational therapy.

At TruPath, all treatment starts from the belief that addiction is not a moral failing or character flaw but is an actual illness that should be treated with the same compassion as any other mental health condition. This is why it’s crucial to seek help from professionals who genuinely understand substance use disorders and how to treat them.

“This is a wonderful place to find yourself again,” Trisha concluded in her review and urged others, “Find your recovery to begin a new life.”

To learn more about substance abuse treatment for yourself or a loved one, visit TruPath Recovery or call 888-292-1933.

