Truxton Trust Names Daniel Bellet as Vice President

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton has promoted Daniel Bellet, CFP®, CPFA®, to the role of Wealth Advisor and will have the officer title of Vice President.



“Daniel cares deeply about the success of our clients and has demonstrated the requisite expertise and energy to serve them at the highest level," said Drew Mallory, Managing Director and Chief Fiduciary Officer. "We look forward to Daniel building on Truxton’s legacy of providing high-quality strategic financial advice and building lasting client relationships.”

Mr. Bellet joined Truxton in 2022 and has previously served as an associate wealth advisor.

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.