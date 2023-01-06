Announcing PBEXPO 2023 – Innovating Aviation: The World’s Largest Technology and Aviation Trade Show Returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PartsBase proudly announces PBEXPO 2023 – Innovating Aviation will be Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10, 2023, in Miami, Florida. PBEXPO is the world’s largest technology trade show for the aviation and aerospace industries and connects key decision makers from some of the biggest names – all under one roof.



The mission of PBEXPO 2023 – Innovating Aviation is to drive change and promote progress within our businesses and communities, unite the forward-thinkers, doers, and dreamers – to inspire, to connect, and to innovate.

PBEXPO includes:

75+ speakers – with topics such as digital innovations in the global supply chain, urban air mobility growth, resilient logistics in aviation, and more.

5,225 attendees – airlines, suppliers/parts distributors, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), Fixed Base Operator (FBO), business solutions, military & government, air transport, and so much more.

1,925 companies

72% c-level attendees

Past participants include:

Delta

AWS

Honeywell

Dumont Parts

American Airlines

Spirit Airlines

Duncan Aviation

March Aviation

PBEXPO 2023 includes an all-new Airline Pavilion, an exclusive opportunity connecting suppliers with purchasers from some of the world’s most recognizable airlines, including Delta, Air Canada, Jazz, MESA Airlines, and more!

The PBEXPO 2023 aviation trade show is free to attend, and online registration is open now. Sponsor and exhibit opportunities are still available.

To find out more about PBEXPO, please visit https://www.pbexpo.org.

About PartsBase:

PartsBase is the world’s most comprehensive network of aviation parts and services. Featuring cutting-edge technologies for streamlined workflows, the PartsBase database hosts over 15B+ aviation parts with a 99% search success rate. Today, PartsBase is the largest online community of aviation and aerospace businesses and professionals across 200+ countries and territories. Trusted by companies including Gulfstream, Lufthansa, Lockheed Martin, Collins Aerospace, and Delta, you’re in good company.