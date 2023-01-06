Dolby Kicks Off an Incredible CES Week Starting with Imagine Dragons’ First-Ever Live Performance in Dolby Atmos at Dolby Live at Park MGM

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, kicked off the first night of the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with a private performance live in Dolby Atmos with Imagine Dragons to benefit Tyler Robinson Foundation and its supporters. During CES, Dolby highlighted how it continues to deliver world-leading immersive experiences to consumers by showcasing its latest innovations such as Dolby Atmos for cars and new Dolby.io plug-ins for Unity 3D and Unreal Engine. Dolby and its partners announced numerous new experiences and products featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.



“Now more than ever, consumers expect best-in-class audio and video quality, and Dolby delivers that through awe-inspiring experiences,” said John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment, Dolby Laboratories. “Today, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are appearing in more devices and content than ever before, we’ve expanded Dolby innovations to new and growing arenas like music and automotive, and we are expanding the reach of our tools for developers through Dolby.io.”

Imagine Dragons perform their first concert in Dolby Atmos

On Thursday, the multi-platinum, GRAMMY®-winning band, Imagine Dragons performed their first-ever live concert in Dolby Atmos to celebrate Tyler Robinson Foundation and its supporters. Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF) is Imagine Dragons’ nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis. Dolby, Imagine Dragons, and TRF worked with over 35 local charities assisting underserved communities in the Las Vegas area to give away thousands of tickets to the team members, volunteers, and people these organizations serve.

Known for their hit songs Bones, Believer, Demons, Radioactive, and Thunder, Imagine Dragons took guests on a 90-minute immersive journey in Dolby Atmos as they performed their latest hits. The concert was hosted at Dolby Live at Park MGM, a 5,200-seat theater and the first venue of its kind to offer live concerts in Dolby Atmos. You can read more about the performance, TRF, and Dolby Live, here.

Taking Dolby Atmos on the road

One of the main places people listen to music today is in their cars. From listening to songs on a first road trip with friends to singing alongside a favorite artist as they drive their children to school, cars are a very special place for enjoying music and a perfect fit for Dolby Atmos. With Dolby Atmos, the car cabin can turn into a recording studio on wheels by allowing listeners to connect with their favorite music more deeply through greater details, clarity, and immersion.

Throughout CES, Dolby is showcasing how it plans to make Dolby Atmos for cars a more universally available experience, which is growing through expanding partnerships with top automotive brands including Mercedes, LUCID Motors, NIO, Polestar, Volvo, and more. Guests who join Dolby at CES can experience Dolby Atmos firsthand through demonstrations of several in-market vehicles with Dolby Atmos. This includes Mercedes’ latest Dolby Atmos-enabled Maybach S-Class and EQS.

Consumer devices with Dolby are everywhere

From your living room to your phone, Dolby innovations can be found in all your favorite consumer devices. And CES was no exception. Leading up to and during CES, several Dolby partners announced their latest lineup of products to the world, many of which are powered by Dolby experiences.

ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell announced several new consumer and gaming laptops, which support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Hisense and LG previewed their latest TVs powered by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

TCL announced that it is bringing Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, to its new S4 lineup.

LG and Samsung also announced their 2023 Dolby Atmos sound bar lineups.

Dolby.io announces new tools that will help developers create more immersive virtual world experiences

At CES, Dolby announced new tools for developers available through Dolby.io, including the beta release of two virtual world plug-ins for Unity 3D and Unreal Engine. With these new Dolby.io Spatial Audio communication APIs, which are powered by technologies enabling best-in-class Dolby Atmos experiences, developers can deliver more natural-sounding conversations when creating virtual worlds.

Dolby.io Spatial Audio enables developers to place sounds anywhere within a three-dimensional space to draw audiences into the experience and allow them to connect socially to everyone nearby. With Dolby.io, developers can support dramatically larger audience sizes that accurately reflect a real-world experience, such as virtual concerts. As virtual experiences continue to grow in both popularity and sophistication, the importance of premium quality social interactions grows. And now, developers can leverage Dolby.io Spatial Audio powered by Dolby Atmos technologies to bring immersion and social connectivity into their own applications and services. Visit here to read more.

