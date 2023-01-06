National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date for 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release

DENVER, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) expects to report its fourth quarter financial results after the markets close on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (888) 204-4368 using the participant passcode of 5871977 and asking for the NBHC Q4 2022 Earnings Call. A recording of the call will be available approximately four hours after the call’s completion on the Company’s website at www.nationalbankholdings.com by visiting the investor relations area.



About National Bank Holdings Corporation

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiaries, NBH Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole Trust, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 98 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Utah, Wyoming, Texas, New Mexico and Idaho. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank’s core footprint. Its trust business is operated in its core footprint under the Bank of Jackson Hole Trust charter. NBH Bank operates under a single state charter through the following brand names as divisions of NBH Bank: in Colorado, Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage; in Kansas and Missouri, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage; in Utah, Texas, New Mexico and Idaho, Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage; and in Wyoming, Bank of Jackson Hole and Bank of Jackson Hole Mortgage. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

