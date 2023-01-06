Ziggi’s Coffee Picks Up Momentum As It Signs Milestone 200th Franchise Agreement

Mead, Colo., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of opening two new locations in Colorado and one in Illinois, Colorado-based Ziggi’s Coffee has signed its 200th franchise agreement, marking a monumental milestone for the company as it continues on a path of rapid growth. The agreement is with Sandra Perdue who plans to open the company’s first location in Ohio.

A nurse for the past 24 years, Perdue has finally found the business she always wanted. She is a coffee afficionado with an entrepreneurial spirit. As a Ziggi’s franchise owner, she is looking forward to calling this business her own, while building a long-lasting legacy.

“I’m so excited to invest in something that my son, JC, and I can do together,” said Perdue. “Ziggi's has it all! A great product, a community-driven franchise system and significant growth. The team is dedicated to making this a successful experience and has provided lots of guidance along the way. Everyone has been so amazing throughout the process, and they have truly made me feel part of the Ziggi’s family!”

Founded on the corner of Main Street in Longmont, Colorado by Brandon and Camrin Knudsen in 2004, Ziggi’s spent 12 years perfecting its system of easy-to-follow processes that would simplify operating procedures and allow the concept to be easily duplicated as a franchise.

“What began as a passion for coffee and community has grown into an amazing family of franchisees,” said Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s Co-founder and CEO. “The signing of our 200th agreement is an extraordinary accomplishment and a testament to not only the foundation we have set through our systems and processes but also to the quality of our franchise owners who strive to connect our communities and to always be the best part of your day.”

In 2016 when the company began franchising, Ziggi’s signed three agreements. Today, the company has signed 200 agreements, opened over 55 franchise-owned locations and seven corporate locations in 14 states, and has over 120 additional units in development across the country.

About Ziggi’s Coffee

Ziggi’s Coffee, recently ranked on the 2022 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500®, is a leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi’s Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic, and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With 65 locations nationwide and over 120 additional units in development, Ziggi’s Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S.

