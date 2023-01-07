Kentucky Merchants and Amusement Coalition Launches Campaign to Fight Illegal Gambling

FRANKFORT, Ky., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kentucky Merchants and Amusement Coalition (KY MAC) today launched a campaign aimed at eliminating illegal gambling in Kentucky. The organization, which is focused on supporting local small businesses, is calling on lawmakers to pass legislation that would create additional regulations on legal skill games while cracking down on illegal gaming operations. The effort will include radio and digital advertisements across the state highlighting the problem.

"KY MAC is working closely with Kentucky lawmakers to pass legislation that would not only eliminate unregulated gaming operations but also generate additional tax revenue for the state from legal skill games," said Wes Jackson, KY MAC President. "As an organization, our goal is to support legitimate sources of entertainment, such as billiards and skill games, that inject money into the commonwealth. We are small business owners, we are community stewards, and we are Kentuckians against illegal gambling."

KY MAC wants to stop illegal gambling because it harms communities as well as hard-working small business owners and fraternal clubs. Much of the money from those games leaves the state, and those operations jeopardize the success of legitimate establishments.

Skill games, which are proven economic drivers for small businesses, require a player to use their skill, patience, and hand-eye dexterity to win. Skill games are specifically designed to not meet the definition of gambling as they remove the factor of chance and replace it with predominant skill.

"Skill games are proven to bring in supplemental income to Kentucky small businesses throughout the state," said Tim Crisante, secretary for KY MAC. "Similar to pool and darts, skill games offer entertainment to patrons who stay longer, enjoy food and beverages, and spend additional dollars as these establishments. The legislation we support not only creates additional regulation around skill games, but it also cracks down on illegitimate gambling halls. It's a win for Kentucky."

Listen to the radio ad here.

About KY MAC

The Kentucky Merchants and Amusement Coalition (KY MAC) represents the interests of Kentucky small businesses, fraternal clubs, and veteran organizations throughout the Commonwealth. It is a 501(C)(4) organization comprised of bars, restaurants, clubs, lodges, and social organizations, including American Legions and VFWs. KY MAC advocates on behalf of over 250 members regarding state legislative issues with a commitment to helping them succeed financially, create jobs, and support their local communities.

Contact Information:

Rachel Albritton

rachel@paperboypr.com



Related Files

KY MAC Radio Ad in Support of Legal Skill Games.mp3

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment