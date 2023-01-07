Bed Bug Barrier Explains How to Get Rid of Bed Bugs the Eco-Friendly Way

Victoria, Australia, Jan. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bed Bug Barrier, Australia’s only eco-friendly and organic DIY instant and long-term bed bug treatment solutions provider, has updated the site to provide some good information on how to get rid of bed bugs. The website features a new post comparing Rentokil with the Bed Bug Barrier.

Bed bug bites are a common annoyance for many people. These bites can be itchy and irritating and appear in clusters on the skin. It is also possible to have an allergic reaction to bed bug bites, leading to further discomfort. The presence of bed bugs in a home or hotel can be stressful and inconvenient, as it can be difficult to get rid of them once they have infested an area.



Bed Bug Barrier - bed bug control and eradication

Rentokil is a popular service in the Australian bed bug eradication industry. The service is easy to use, and the products can be sprayed under the carpets, inside the bed bases, floorboards, and so on. But the effectiveness is only limited to direct contact with the bed bugs. And it is also believed that bed bugs have become immune to pesticides. They have simply started to adapt to these sprays. And not to forget the harm the spray could cause if humans and pets come into contact with it.

Bed Bug Barrier, on the other hand, is a DIY system. It is a specially formulated powder to eliminate bed bugs without extreme measures, poisons, chemicals, and harmful sprays. As the name suggests, it acts as a barrier or an obstacle stopping the bed bugs from making their way up the bed. The steamer and the mattress covers are also available to seal the bed bugs wherever they are and starve them. All these methods are highly effective on their own; when combined, the effectiveness could be doubled.

Rentokil could cost around $660 per bedroom, while Bed Bug Barriers would cost $150, including two mattress covers, bed leg barriers, and bed bug killer powder. And if a bed bug steamer and duster are added, the total cost would come up to $190, which is far more affordable than any other bed bug eradication system. The other limitation of conventional systems is the time people spend and the effort. All the linens must be removed, washed, and disinfected, including the wardrobes and other furniture items.

The room cannot be used for at least 6 hours, which is highly inconvenient for the entire family. With the Bed Bug Barrier solutions, it is hardly a 30-minute job for a single ensemble bed and a one-hour job for a slatted bed. There is no need to vacate or disinfect the room. It is like changing the sheets of the bed. The best thing is that humans and pets can be safe from the harmful side effects of regular exposure to pesticides. With Bed Bug Barriers, there is no such risk associated. The website offers videos on DIY bed bug treatments for slatted beds and ensemble beds, making it easier for anyone to do it without professional help.

To learn more visit https://www.bedbugbarrier.com.au/bed-bug-barrier-vs-rentokil-bed-bug-treatment/

About Bed Bug Barrier

Bed Bug Barrier is Australia’s #1 Choice for bed bug control and eradication. The company offers industry-leading, comprehensive products to control and exterminate bed bugs. All the products are non-toxic and are designed to keep the family, tenants, and travelers safe and protected from bed bugs.

###

Contact

Bed Bug Barrier – Victoria, Australia

Phone: 1300-760-646

Website: https://www.bedbugbarrier.com.au/





















newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

