SBB Research Group Foundation Names November 2022 Grant Finalists: Compass to Care Childhood Cancer Foundation, Facing Forward to End Homelessness, Illinois Joining Forces

Chicago, IL, Jan. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognized three Chicago-area charities as the November 2022 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):

Compass to Care Childhood Cancer Foundation (Chicago) Removes transportation barriers to life-saving cancer treatment for children living in poverty, with a complimentary Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) solution.

(Chicago) Removes transportation barriers to life-saving cancer treatment for children living in poverty, with a complimentary Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) solution. Facing Forward to End Homelessness (Chicago) Offers safe and stable housing, whole-family case management, and a suite of supportive services that aid in ending generational cycles of homelessness.

(Chicago) Offers safe and stable housing, whole-family case management, and a suite of supportive services that aid in ending generational cycles of homelessness. Illinois Joining Forces (Chicago) Helps service members, veterans, and their families find local services and resources that support growth, wellness, and community.

The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. SBB Research Group LLC, a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, established the SBB Research Group Foundation to further its philanthropic mission. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.



