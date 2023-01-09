Baby Care Products Market to Reach USD 28.5 Billion By 2030; High Demand for Premium Products for New-Born and Toddlers: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the baby care products market is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022-2030. The market is majorly driven by health-conscious parents that are seeking products that are cruelty-free, gluten-free, vegan and have botanical ingredients such as calendula extracts, chamomile, rosemary, aloe vera extracts, coconut oils, olive oils, shea butter, vegetable glycerin.



An increasing number of affluent millennial parents are seeking premium and specialized baby skincare and haircare products. According to Maxime Fougere, the global beauty marketing manager at Lubrizol Life Science, who examines suitable ingredients and future trends for baby care products, premium natural ingredients, and fragrance-free & antibacterial claims were the most important factors sought by parents before purchasing personal care products for babies and children in 2021.



Brands with a natural approach to baby care products appealed more in the year 2021 and are likely to grow. The most purchased categories were shampoo, nappy cream, oils, and sun care products. Further, sustainability, nature, efficacy, and safety were the megatrends among parents. As per industry experts, baby care products that are organic, vegan, and biodegradable have become popular.



Organic & natural products are preferred more by parents and they are not reluctant to pay a premium price for the safety of their children. In October 2021, Godrej Consumer Products Limited introduced ‘goodnessme’, a premium range of baby products made from organic ingredients. The company was engaged in rigorous R&D for three years to develop these products and the ingredients are being sourced from across the world.



Well-established as well as regional players are now committed to providing the safest, pure, most natural, and most-effective products for infants. These players are targeting health-conscious and expectant moms who are concerned about products that are applied to their baby's skin. For instance, in December 2021, Weleda started a worldwide campaign to drive the sale of its top-selling calendula baby care range.



Key Players



1. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

2. KCWW

3. Beiersdorf

4. Procter & Gamble

5. Himalaya Wellness Company

6. Unilever

7. Weleda

8. Babo Botanicals

9. California Baby

10. Dabur India Limited

11. Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.

12. CLX (Burt’s Bees)

13. Earth Mama

14. Sebapharma.



Market Segmentation



• Product



o Baby Skincare



 Face Cream

 Moisturizers & Lotions

 Massage Oil

 Powder

 Rash Cream

 Others



o Baby Haircare & Toiletries



 Shampoo

 Conditioner

 Body Wash & Soap

 Hair Oil

 Wipes

 Others



• Distribution Channel Insights



o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Pharmacy

o Online

o Others



• Regional Insights



o North America



 US

 Canada

 Mexico



o Europe



 UK

 Germany

 France

 Italy

 Spain



o Asia Pacific



 China

 Japan

 India

 South Korea

 Philippines

 Vietnam

 Australia



o Central and South America



 Brazil



o Middle East and Africa



 South Africa

 UAE

About the report:



The global baby care products market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.



