Sparkling Water Market Size Worth $93.8 Billion by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the sparkling water market is growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022-2030. The market is driven by the growing preference for sparkling water over conventional water and carbonated soft drinks. Moreover, increasing awareness about different types of packaged water and the role of sparkling water in aiding digestion is also anticipated to boost its consumption.



The shift from sugary drinks to healthier alternatives is the latest trend in the beverage market and many companies are striving to offer these products to consumers worldwide. The consumption of sparkling water in restaurants, corporate offices, bars, and other places with high footfall is soaring as consumers have become more aware of the adverse effects of sugar-sweetened beverages. This factor is expected to drive the demand for sparkling water in the coming years.



Generally, there are two sources of sparkling water; naturally carbonated water and artificially induced carbonation in mineral water. Naturally, carbonated water is sourced from springs and lakes across the globe. On the other hand, some companies make sparkling water by adding carbon dioxide under pressure.



Brands that offer factory-made sparkling water include Nestlé, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., National Beverage Corp., and The Coca-Cola Company. These companies first infuse carbon dioxide into mineral water and then bottle it. The companies that offer naturally occurring sparkling water include S.Pellegrino, Badoit, and Ferrarelle brands owned by Danone; Gerolsteiner and Wattwiller owned by Spadel; and Borsec owned by Aqua Maestro.



The sparkling water market is characterized by the presence of various companies. The leading manufacturers hold a significant share in Europe, North America, and Asia. Market leaders have been implementing expansion strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and new product launches to stay ahead of the competition.



For instance, in March 2020, The Coca-Cola Company launched a new sparkling water brand called AHA. This caffeinated sparkling water brand has expanded the product lines of the company. AHA brand’s beverages are available in various including Lime + Watermelon, Citrus + Green Tea, Strawberry + Cucumber, Black Cherry + Coffee, Apple + Ginger, Orange + Grapefruit, Peach + Honey, and Blueberry + Pomegranate.



Key Players



1. Nestlé

2. PepsiCo

3. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

4. The Coca-Cola Company

5. Danone

6. National Beverage Corp.

7. Talking Rain

8. Polar Beverages

9. GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GMBH & CO. KG

10. CG Roxane, LLC

11. Saratoga Spring Water Co.

12. Spindrift Beverage Co.

13. Waterloo Sparkling Water Corp.



Market Segmentation



• Flavor Insights



o Flavored

o Unflavored



• Packaging Insights



o Bottled

o Canned

o Others



• Distribution Channel Insights



o B2C



 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

 Online

 Others



o B2B



• Regional Insights



o North America



 US

 Canada

 Mexico



o Europe



 UK

 Germany

 France

 Italy

 Spain



o Asia Pacific



 China

 Japan

 India

 South Korea

 Australia



o Central and South America



 Brazil



o Middle East and Africa



 South Africa

About the report:



The global sparkling water market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



