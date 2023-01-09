Calcium Oxide Market to Worth USD 49.17 Billion by 2029 | At a CAGR of 2.7% (2022-2029)

Pune, India, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global calcium oxide market size was valued at USD 40.07 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 40.94 billion in 2022 to USD 49.17 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Calcium Oxide Market, 2022-2029.”

The usage of the product to treat wastewater and duct gases is attaining momentum as it can contain contaminations such as lead and sulphur dioxide gases.

Competitive Landscape:

Significant Business-associated Declarations by Prime Players to Sway Market Prospects

Chief corporations in the market frequently make chief proclamations about the new business activities, which in turn impact the market either certainly or undesirably. Players procure companies, present novel products, involve in collaborative deals, engage in agreements with government establishments and so on.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 2.7 % 2029 Value Projection USD 49.17 Billion Base Year 2021 Calcium Oxide Market Size in 2021 USD 40.94 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 227 Segments Covered By Type, End-user and Regional Insights Calcium Oxide Industry Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Product from Steel Industry to Augur Growth Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Dominance of China in Market

Report Coverage:

We base our reports on a comprehensive inspection method that primarily aims on providing precise information. Our scholars have applied a data navigation technique that further aids us to provide reliable approximations and review the global market aspects precisely. Further, our analysts have gained admission to several international as well as domestic sponsored records for presenting upgraded information so that the stakeholders and business experts invest only in indispensable areas.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Carmeuse (Belgium)

Lhoist Group (Belgium)

Graymont Limited (Canada)

Mississippi Calcium Oxide Company (U.S.)

United States Calcium Oxide & Minerals Inc. (U.S.)

Afrimat (South Africa)

Linwood Mining & Minerals Corporation (U.S.)

Minerals Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Cheney Calcium Oxide & Cement Company (U.S.)

Pete Lien & Sons, Inc. (U.S.)

Cape Calcium Oxide (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)

Sigma Minerals Ltd. (India)

Valley Mineral LLC (U.S.)

Cornish Calcium Oxide (U.K.)

Segmentation:

Based on type, the market is segmented into quick and hydrated Calcium Oxide.

Based on application, the market is segmented into agriculture, building material, mining & metallurgy, water treatment, and others.

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints:

Progression of Steel Sector to Trigger Market Growth

Calcium Oxide is preliminarily utilized in steel manufacturing. As per Calcinor, the steel industry is unimaginable without the usage of this metal. The product is used in electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, and refining ladles. The steel products demand has augmented marvellously in the last few years owing to the surging determinations of governments in countries such as China, India, South Africa, and Brazil in order to construct a sturdy infrastructure and houses for the increasing populace in these nations.

Calcium Oxidestone is chiefly utilized tin the production of Calcium Oxide, where it is heated to obtain calcium oxide and carbon dioxide from calcium carbonate. The carbon dioxide created in the procedure is a greenhouse gas resulting in various disasters and global warming that leads to extreme results. Furthermore, this manufacturing procedure is vastly energy-intensive that augments general carbon footprint of the industry. Therefore, this is expected to hinder the Calcium Oxide market growth.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Dominance of China in Market

Asia Pacific stood at USD 26.27 billion in 2021 and is expected to dominate the Calcium Oxide market share during the forecast period. This domination of the region is accredited to China, where the concentration of industries is drastically huge.

North America is anticipated to extend in the coming few years. The government officials here have promised infrastructural expansion as one of the determined zones in their expansion tactic.

The region's progress is the linked with the development of steel manufacturing and growing automotive industry. Additionally, the paper and plastic industries in the region have extended their demand to treat wastewater and pipe gases.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries/ Region Key Developments: Capacity Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Calcium Oxide Market Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19 Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Calcium Oxide Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary By Type (Value and Volume) Quick Calcium Oxide Hydrated Calcium Oxide By Application (Value and Volume) Agriculture Building Material Mining & Metallurgy Water Treatment Others By Region (Value and Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Toc Continued…

