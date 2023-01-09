The Worldwide Digital Out of Home Industry is Projected to Reach $58.6 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Out of Home Market By End-User, By Format Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital out-of-home market was valued at $18.80 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $58.67 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Digital out of home or DOOH refers to the digital media used for marketing purposes outside the home. This media includes any out-of-home (OOH) display such as digital billboards in airports, subways, taxis, and street furniture among others.



The growth of the global digital out of home market is majorly driven by shift in consumer prefer from traditional to digital display advertisement solutions across the globe.

Further, rapid digitization is anticipated to drive the growth of digital out of home market. However, complex and expensive digital signage coupled with rise in trend of online/broadcast advertisement are major restraint that are projected to hamper the global market. On the contrary, surge in urbanization across emerging economies globally is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the digital out of home industry during the forecast period.



The global digital out of home market is segmented based on format type, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of format type, the market is divided into billboard, transit, street furniture, and others. Based on application, it is bifurcated into indoor and outdoor.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, personal care & households, entertainment, retail, food & beverages, telecom, BFSI, and others. Region-wise, the digital out of home market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Russia, and the rest of the Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



The key players that operate in the market include Broadsign International, Inc., Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., Daktronics, Inc., JCDecaux SA, Lamar Advertising Company, NEC Corporation, OOh!media Ltd, Outfront Media Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Mvix Inc.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the digital out of home market analysis from 2020 to 2031 to identify the prevailing digital out of home market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the digital out of home market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global digital out of home market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 270 Forecast Period 2020 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $18.8 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $58.67 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: DIGITAL OUT OF HOME MARKET, BY FORMAT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Billboard

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Transit

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Street Furniture

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: DIGITAL OUT OF HOME MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Indoor

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Outdoor

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: DIGITAL OUT OF HOME MARKET, BY END-USER

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Automotive

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Personal Care and Households

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Entertainment

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Retail

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country

6.6 Food and Beverages

6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3 Market analysis by country

6.7 Telecom

6.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3 Market analysis by country

6.8 BFSI

6.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.3 Market analysis by country

6.9 Others

6.9.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.9.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.9.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: DIGITAL OUT OF HOME MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Broadsign International, Inc

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Daktronics, Inc

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 JCDecaux SA

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Lamar Advertising Company

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 NEC Corporation

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Ooh!mediaLtd

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Outfront Media Inc

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 MvixInc

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

