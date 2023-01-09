Bamboo Toothbrush Market Report 2022: Increasing Oral Hygiene Awareness Boosts Demand

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bamboo Toothbrush Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition Opportunities, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By End Use (Adults and Kids), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Region, Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bamboo toothbrush market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period because of increasing oral hygiene awareness and rising environmental awareness. Governments promoting eco-friendly products is a prominent trend that is anticipated to affect new product launches throughout the projected period.



Various countries' anti-plastic legislation and stringent regulations for eco-friendly alternatives to plastic goods will likely raise consumer awareness in the coming years. Plastic toothbrushes produced worldwide end up in landfills, with just a small percentage recycled, resulting in plastic pollution. These considerations are expected to increase the use of bamboo toothbrushes as alternatives among purchasers in the coming years.



Bamboo is a long-lasting and environmentally beneficial material. It also multiplies after harvesting. It grows spontaneously without needing fertilizers, making it an organic material. Furthermore, it is highly durable and has an excellent strength-to-weight ratio. It is getting more popular among consumers due to its environmentally friendly characteristics.

Bamboo toothbrushes were first used in ancient China at the end of the 15th century. They were created by attaching boar hair to a piece of bamboo. According to data from the World Health Organization's (WHO) study 'Global Burden of Disease Study 2016', half of the world's population suffers from some form of oral disease, with tooth decay being the most common concern. People worldwide are turning to eco-friendly options such as bamboo-based toothbrushes to combat these ailments.



Rising Oral Hygiene Awareness Will Fuel the Market Growth



The growing need to prevent oral problems is also driving the market growth. Tooth decay, foul breath, tooth erosion, tooth sensitivity, oral cancer, and periodontal disease are some of the most frequent dental diseases in significant populations. Dental plaque is caused by inadequate oral hygiene. It is critical to prevent these diseases by using the proper toothbrush and brushing method. Consumers' growing knowledge of these practices is expected to drive the market.



Increasing Demand For Eco-Friendly Products Will Fuel the Market Growth



Many plastic toothbrushes are discarded every year, ending up in the oceans and landfills. Bamboo toothbrushes are excellent alternatives to plastic toothbrushes. Once the bristles are removed after use, they are 100% biodegradable. Many businesses are attempting to keep plastic out of landfills by using BPA-free plastic to make toothbrushes. Government regulations encourage customers to use biodegradable bamboo toothbrushes and companies to develop environmentally friendly items. According to some estimates, approximately one billion plastic toothbrushes are used and discarded annually in the United States. These factors are driving customer demand for biodegradable bamboo toothbrushes.



Product Innovation in Toothbrush Will Drive The Market Growth



Due to the introduction of new bamboo-based products with extremely soft bristles, especially for children by companies such as The Humble Co. and Bamboo Brush Co. Castor bean oil is used by the manufacturers of these bamboo goods to make soft bristles that fit nicely with the children's teeth. Design innovation is another lucrative area companies can invest in improving their brand recognition. To attract customers, manufacturers have focused on product storage and design. For instance, Bamboo toothbrushes with charcoal bristles are one the new innovative product to maintain oral hygiene.



Requirement For Product Renewal from Time to Time Will Sustain the Market Growth



Although bacteria deposits on toothbrushes may not create any concerns at first, germs deposited on the bristles could produce a variety of health problems owing to a warm and wet environment in roughly three months. After three months of usage, a frayed toothbrush with worn bristles can be rough on the enamel and gums. Furthermore, these brushes lose their effectiveness after two months, making them nearly 90% less effective in removing plaque than new toothbrushes. Enamel deterioration, bacterial overgrowth, and poor breath are the results.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global bamboo toothbrush market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Bamboo Toothbrush Market, By End Use:

Adults

Kids

Bamboo Toothbrush Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Bamboo Toothbrush Market, By Region:

North America

The United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

VietnamAustralia

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Turkey

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer Analysis (B2C Model Analysis)



5. Global Bamboo Toothbrush Market Outlook



6. North America Bamboo Toothbrush Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Bamboo Toothbrush Market Outlook



8. Europe Bamboo Toothbrush Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Bamboo Toothbrush Market Outlook



10. South America Bamboo Toothbrush Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

12. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Bamboo Toothbrush Market



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. SWOT Analysis



15. Porter's Five Forces Model



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations/Action Plan



18. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Humble Co.

Ecolife Innovations LLC

Brush with Bamboo

The Bamboo Brush Society

Bamboo Brush Co.

Mother's Vault

Yangzhou E.S. Toothbrush Co., Ltd,

Environmental Toothbrush

Bamboo India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czsj21

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.