Loungers Making an Eco-Conscious Impact

LONDON, England, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury footwear brand Loungers® is determined to close the gap between luxury goods and environmentally conscious living by practicing zero-waste. Loungers Hybrid Slippers are handcrafted in Italy with local or natural methods and materials, using fewer air miles and achieving a reduced carbon footprint. Additionally, all their packaging is 100% recycled and recyclable. Loungers also make an immediate local impact on global warming initiatives and wildlife conservation by planting one tree for every pair purchased through their collaboration with The More Trees Campaign®. The combination offers customers unique and versatile indoor/outdoor footwear that is also a responsible and ethical choice.

Taking inspiration from the Japanese art of Kintsugi, Loungers is also initiating the Kintsugi-Shoes project to promote circularity, upcycling, and sustainability, inviting customers to return their old Loungers when they are ready for a new pair.

The shoes themselves stand out for their style versatility that can take you from morning coffee to midday meetings and evening events. Premium materials, high-impact Loungers Absorbo innersoles, and high-traction Vibram® outsoles combine for a sleek look, supreme comfort, and superior performance when you "Lounge, Walk, Drive or Fly in your Loungers."

Loungers are a brand that proves supporting an eco-chic lifestyle doesn't have to mean compromising on style and quality of your sustainability goals. Their Fall/Winter 2023 collection launches at Pitti Uomo in Florence on Jan. 10, 2023.

