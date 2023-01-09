Cardiogenic Shock Market Size to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2030: The Increasing Incidences of Cardiac Diseases to Propel Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3.43 billion in 2022 Cardiogenic Shock market will reach USD 5.6 billion by 2030. The rising awareness about cardiac health and instant treatment are the major factors boosting the growth of the cardiogenic shock market. Furthermore, the increasing technological advancement and improvement in healthcare facilities also adds to the market’s growth.

Key Insight of the Cardiogenic Shock Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest cardiogenic shock market share. Key factors favouring the growth of the cardiogenic shock market in North America are the presence of technologically equipped and well-built healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the programs organized by healthcare officials to spread awareness about cardiac diseases, symptoms and treatments in the region add impetus to the market’s growth. In addition to this, the people in North Americal are active and keep themself physically fit to avoid any kind of disease.



The drugs segment is expected to augment the cardiogenic shock market during the forecast period.



The drugs segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. Vasopressor drugs like norepinephrine are recommended in cases of hypotensive and acute cardiogenic shock, allowing the segment to grow.



The ambulatory surgery centres segment market size is 0.92 billion in 2022



The ambulatory surgery centers segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period. A cardiac catheterization laboratory provides minimally invasive treatments to diagnose and treat cardiovascular diseases such as congestive cardiac failure and breathing problems.

Advancement in market



In August 2021, due to VOYAGER PAD Phase 3 research results, Johnson and Johnson recently announced that the FDA had expanded the Peripheral Artery Disease indication for a vascular dose of XARELTO to include patients who have undergone a Lower-Extremity Revascularization to treat symptomatic PAD.



In September 2022, The European Journal of Heart Failure recently published positive Phase 2 results on Istaroxime treatment of early cardiogenic shock from Windtree Therapeutics.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Awareness programs started by the government in collaboration with healthcare organizations



The government has started many awareness programs to bring people's attention to their heart health in collaboration with the health sector, which has proven to be an excellent source of information.



Restraint: Decline in donors for a heart transplant



Heart transplants are becoming increasingly necessary due to a growing number of cardiovascular disorders, including valvular dysfunction, systolic dysfunction, and diastolic dysfunction, along with coronary artery disease, cardiac arrhythmias, and mechanical complications, reducing the number of heart donors.



Opportunity: Increasing ratio of cardiac diseases



As more people become prone to cardiac diseases, the demand for cardiac diseases related treatments is also increasing, which is proven to be a great opportunity for the growth of the cardiogenic shock market.



Challenge: There is an increasing need for catheterization labs



Basically, catheterization labs are hospitals, but they are located in a chamber or room well equipped with all the necessary equipment required during emergencies. In case of emergencies catheterization labs offer instant treatment.

Some of the major players operating in the cardiogenic shock market are:



Key Segments cover in the market:



● Getinge AB

● Par Pharmaceutical

● Abbott

● Viatris Inc.

● F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

● Bayer AG

● Terumo Corporation

● Medtronic

● AbioMed

● Astrazeneca



By Treatment Type:



● In-Vitro Test Kits

● Drugs

● Devices



By End-User:



● Cardiac Catheterization Labs

● Hospitals

● Ambulatory Surgical Centres

● Others



By Region



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



