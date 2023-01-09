New Zealand Data Center Market Investment Report 2022-2027: Analyses the 28 Existing and 6 Upcoming Facilities - Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical, Construction, and Tier Standards

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



New Zealand data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.65% during 2021-2027

This report analyses the New Zealand data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Factors such as the adoption of cloud computing and advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence, the deployment of 5G, and government support for facilities development are driving the New Zealand data center market.

The cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, and Google have a strong presence in the country. For instance, in April 2022, global cloud service provider AWS announced plans to establish the cloud region, consisting of three availability zones (AZs), in New Zealand by 2024.



The public cloud industry in the country is estimated to generate a revenue of USD 1.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to cross USD 3 billion by 2027, growing with a CAGR of 16.5%. SaaS will lead the revenue growth by contributing around $0.75 billion. Cloud service provider Microsoft announced a cloud agreement with Auckland Transport to improve transport services by reducing cost, improving sustainability, and innovation.

The telecom operators such as Vodafone, 2degrees, and Spark are some significant operators deploying 5G services in the country. For instance, Spark Digital aims to provide 5G coverage to around 90% of the total population of New Zealand by the end of 2023.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $672 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1874.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.6% Regions Covered New Zealand

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

New Zealand has around 28 operational colocation data centers. The major colocation operators are Data Vault, Datacom, Plan B, Spark Digital, Chorus, and Vocus.

In New Zealand, Auckland hosts major ICT companies and is one of the leading startup ecosystems. It is a significant city for data center investments in the country. Christchurch and Wellington follow it due to low land cost, space availability, and availability of renewable energy.

Various free trade zones are witnessing data center development in New Zealand. GEODIS' Free Trade Area provides tax incentives, end-to-end integrated solutions, and supply chain optimization.

Most electricity is produced by the country's hydropower, geothermal, solar, and wind. According to the New Zealand renewable energy policy, the country aims to produce 100% of renewable energy by 2030 and reduce greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050

The country has around eight existing submarine cables, including Hawaiki Nui is under development; the cable owned by Hawaiki Submarine Cable will connect New Zealand to Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, and the US with a cable length of 25,000 km, which is expected to come in service in 2025.

Aotearoa New Zealand's vision is to develop cutting-edge companies producing and exploiting AI technologies by 2030.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The New Zealand data center market is witnessing the entry of new investors, such as CDC Data Centres and DCI Data Centers, involved in developing facilities in the country.

In 2021, the country also witnessed the deployment of modular facilities; for instance, T4 Group is planning to build a modular center in New Zealand with an investment of around USD 34.6 million.

In New Zealand, most data centers are procuring renewable energy sources to improve the sustainability of the facilities. For instance, Microsoft is partnering with Ecotricity to power its data center region in New Zealand with 100% renewable energy.

The New Zealand data center market has the presence of both local and global construction contractors that cater to major operators in the market. For instance, Hawkins is involved in developing the Microsoft data center cloud region in Auckland, New Zealand.

In New Zealand, companies collaborate with IT infrastructure providers to improve infrastructure efficiency in the facilities. Datacom's Orbit Auckland facility is equipped with Stratum-1 NTP (network time protocol) time servers.

