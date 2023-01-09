Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 2/2023





Copenhagen, 9 January 2023





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 2 January to 6 January 2023:

Number of shares Average

purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 5,304,518 679,451,479 2-Jan-23 4,970 124.43 618,426 3-Jan-23 13,290 125.01 1,661,394 4-Jan-23 9,600 124.57 1,195,905 5-Jan-23 10,000 123.00 1,230,044 6-Jan-23 16,146 113.81 1,837,526 Total, 2 January – 6 January 2023 54,006 121.16 6,543,294 Bought from CAF, 6 January 2023* - 121.16 - Bought from CWO, 6 January 2023* - 121.16 - Accumulated under the programme 5,358,524 685,994,773

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 2 January – 6 January 2023 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 5,804,586 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.24% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group



Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com





