New West Public Affairs celebrates 10-year anniversary, announces national expansion

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its 10-year anniversary as a company, New West Public Affairs has announced a national expansion. The expansion will be led by Saeed Selvam, former Global Policy Lead at Google, who joins the team as Managing Director, Federal & Ontario.



Founded by Hon. Monte Solberg in 2013, New West began as a Calgary-based consulting firm with a unique approach to government relations. As the political landscape rapidly evolved, so did New West. Now a powerhouse of multi-partisan consultants across the country, New West has been instrumental in shaping public policy, facilitating new infrastructure, securing capital requests, and establishing winning narratives on behalf of a diverse range of clients.

“I couldn't be prouder of the team and the success we've had for our clients over this last ten years,” says Solberg, CEO of New West Public Affairs. “We're now excited to be able to offer those services to clients in Ontario and nationally under the leadership of Saeed Selvam.”

Born and raised in Ontario, Selvam brings over fifteen years of public affairs and communications experience to the role. He has successfully created public affairs solutions for numerous high-profile brands both as a consultant and as an in-house professional in the private, public, and tech sectors.

“New West has built a reputation for providing top-tier solutions to globally recognizable brands thanks to a multi-partisan team of experts,” says Selvam. “I’m honoured to lead the firm’s next chapter as we expand during such a transformative time in Canadian public affairs.”

In support of the national expansion, New West is also announcing the hiring of three new Senior Consultants. Charlie Beldman, Christine Myatt, and Keith Gardner have joined the firm and will contribute to New West’s servicing of clients across Canada.

Haling from southwestern Ontario, Beldman served as the Director of Operations in former Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney’s Office, and is a former Ontario Regional Advisor and Caucus Liaison for former Conservative Party of Canada leader Andrew Scheer.



Myatt most recently worked for former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, where she served in a range of media relations and strategic communications roles, including Press Secretary, Director of Government Communications and Director of Strategic Planning.

Gardner brings a breadth of experience from Alberta’s progressive political community. He served as an Issues Manager in the former Rachel Notley government and has worked in a variety of policy and strategy roles with the Alberta NDP.

“Our team of experienced consultants and advisors have worked with every level of government and with senior C-suite leaders in the private sector,” says Solberg. “As a national firm, we are ready to hit the ground running and with help clients understand government and shape decision-making across the country.”

