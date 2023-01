English Lithuanian

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB did not take place on 9 January 2023 in the absence of a quorum. Information on re-convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be provided by the company following the procedure prescribed by the Law on Companies.

More information:

Egidijus Urbonas

Managing Director

Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503