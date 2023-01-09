Drug Delivery Infusion Device Market Report 2023: Significant Disposables Aftermarket Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Delivery: Infusion Devices" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2021, global sales of infusion pumps and associated disposables were estimated at nearly $4.4bn, with volumetric and enteral pumps accounting for two-thirds of the market.

Market drivers include technological advancements such as the development of devices with needlestick prevention features and dose error reduction software, the expanding use of infusion pumps in home and alternate healthcare settings, the aging of the population and associated increase of chronic conditions requiring infusion drug delivery, and a significant disposables aftermarket. Market limiters include constrained healthcare spending in some countries due to slowed economic growth and legislative uncertainty in the healthcare marketplace, and, in the short term, a decline back to pre-pandemic levels of demand for infusion pumps following a significant COVID-19-related surge in 2020 and into 2021.



This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the global markets for infusion-based drug delivery devices including volumetric, syringe, ambulatory, disposable, implantable, and enteral pumps and accessories. Countries covered by this report include the US, five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and the Rest of World. The forecast range for this report is 2021-26.





Key Topics Covered:

1. Infusion Pump Technology

1.1 Smart pump technology

1.2 Volumetric pumps

1.3 Syringe pumps

1.4 Ambulatory pumps

1.5 Disposable pumps

1.6 Implantable pumps

1.7 Enteral pumps

1.8 Bibliography



2. Infusion Pump Products

2.1 Volumetric pumps

2.2 Syringe pumps

2.3 Ambulatory pumps

2.4 Disposable pumps

2.5 Implantable pumps

2.6 Enteral pumps

2.7 Bibliography

3. Infusion Pumps Market

3.1 Global market analysis

3.1.1 US

3.1.2 Five major European markets

3.1.3 Japan

3.1.4 Rest of world

3.2 Volumetric pumps market forecast

3.2.1 Competitive analysis

3.3 Syringe pumps market forecast

3.3.1 Competitive analysis

3.4 Ambulatory pumps market forecast

3.4.1 Competitive analysis

3.5 Disposable pumps market forecast

3.5.1 Competitive analysis

3.6 Implantable pumps market

3.7 Enteral pumps market forecast

3.7.1 Competitive analysis

3.8 Bibliography

Appendix: Company Listing





