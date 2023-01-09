Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 9th January 2023

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 28th DECEMBER 2022 TO 6th JANUARY 2023

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
29/12/202220010.22 040 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
2/01/20231 48010.6415 760 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
6/01/20231 00010.610 600 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
Total2 680-28 400 €--

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

