The Global Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market is forecast to grow by $1,190.9 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period

9 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period. Our report on the commercial aviation crew management systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for improved operational efficiency, the need for operational integrity, and the increasing number of low-cost long-haul flights.



The commercial aviation crew management systems market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Core systems

• Additional systems



By Application

• Planning

• Training

• Operations

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the evolution of mobile-based applications as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aviation crew management systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of SMEs and flight time limitations (FTL) scheme-influenced developments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the commercial aviation crew management systems market covers the following areas:

• Commercial aviation crew management systems market sizing

• Commercial aviation crew management systems market forecast

• Commercial aviation crew management systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial aviation crew management systems market vendors that include Advanced Optimization Systems Inc., AIMS International Ltd., Airbus Group SE, ARCOS LLC, Awery Software FZ LLC, Blue One Management S.A., BytzSoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., CAE Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Hitit Computer Services, IBS Software Pvt. Ltd., Information Systems Associates FZE, Laminaar Aviation Pte. Ltd., Leon Software sp. z o.o, Maureva Ltd., PDC AS, RadiantFleet, and The Boeing Co. Also, the commercial aviation crew management systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



