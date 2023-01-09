RealManage Family of Brands Hires Stephanie Burtwell as Senior Vice President of Lighthouse Property Management’s Sarasota Market

Sarasota, FL, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage Family of Brands is pleased to announce the hiring of Stephanie Burtwell as Senior Vice President of Lighthouse Property Management in Sarasota, FL. Ms. Burtwell brings valuable HOA experience and a proven track record to RealManage’s leadership team.



Stephanie started her career in the HOA management industry in 2011 when she was hired as an administrative assistant. Since then, she has worked her way up the ranks, taking on roles such as Hi-Rise General Manager, Association Transitions Team Leader, Director of Management Services, and more. Stephanie’s experience includes providing operational support to client boards, mentoring community association managers, and building long-term relationships with HOA boards.



In addition to her extensive industry experience, Ms. Burtwell also holds two professional certifications: a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Associations Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and an Association Management Specialist (AMS®) certification from the Community Associations Institute (CAI). Stephanie is also a graduate of Oakland University.



Rolando Coronado, the Executive Vice President of RealManage’s Integration Management Office, stated, “We are so excited to have Stephanie join the RealManage Family of Brands. Her background, experience, and successful track record will help lead our operations in the Sarasota market and continue to expand our footprint in Florida.”



About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.

GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect, is RealManage's proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry.

CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

