The Global Electric Guitar Market is forecast to grow by $955.77 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period

75% during the forecast period. Our report on the electric guitar market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for music-related leisure activities, a rising number of music festivals and live events, and the inclusion of music in academic curriculum.



The electric guitar market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Solid-body

• Semi-hollow body

• Hollow body

• Accessories



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the electric guitar market growth during the next few years. Also, the continuous development of new products and increasing demand for customized electronic musical instruments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electric guitar market covers the following areas:

• Electric guitar market sizing

• Electric guitar market forecast

• Electric guitar market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric guitar market vendors that include Dean Guitars, Farida, Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Fernandes Co. Ltd., Fujigen Inc., Gibson Brands Inc., Heritage Guitar Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., JAM Industries USA LLC, Karl Hofner GmbH and Co. KG, Paul Reed Smith Guitars, Peavey Electronics Corp., Rickenbacker International Corp., Samson Technologies Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., Taylor Listug Inc., The ESP Guitar Co., Tokai Gakki Co.Ltd., Yamaha Corp., and CorTek Corp. Also, the electric guitar market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

